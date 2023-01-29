KL Flight Unable To Land In S’pore Due To Bad Weather, Turns Back To Johor

KL Flight Unable To Land At Seletar Airport Due To Bad Weather On 29 Jan

Kuala Lumpur (KL) is only a short one-hour flight from Singapore. So it is only natural to expect the journey to be swift with minimal delays.

But some unfortunate passengers of a Firefly flight on Sunday (29 Jan) morning were temporarily stranded in another state. Due to bad weather, the plane could not land at Seletar Airport when it arrived in Singapore.

After two failed landing attempts, the FY3124 flight was rerouted to Johor Bahru’s Senai International Airport, reported 8world News.

Passengers were unable to disembark the plane there, and the flight captain announced that they would take off for Seletar Airport again after two hours.

KL flight not allowed to land in poor weather conditions

On Sunday (29 Jan), Firefly flight FY3124 departed KL’s Subang Airport, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, for Singapore at about 7.20am.

It was expected to arrive in Singapore at 8.40am.

However, when the plane arrived at Seletar Airport, it was unable to land.

Speaking to 8world News, one of the passengers, Mr Wu, said the captain told passengers they were preparing for landing twice over the broadcast system.

After talking to an air stewardess, Mr Wu learned that the Seletar Airport control tower did not allow the flight to land due to bad weather conditions.

In a video, the view outside the plane’s window seemed misty, and visibility was extremely poor.

The Firefly plane carried 72 passengers, two cabin crew staff, and two pilots.

Rerouted to Johor Bahru

Unable to land in Singapore, the plane was rerouted to Johor Bahru Senai International Airport.

When the plane touched down, passengers were not allowed to alight.

Mr Wu shared that the two air stewardesses handed out mineral water, biscuits, and peanuts to passengers.

Not knowing what would happen, passengers soon formed long lines waiting for the bathroom.

Mr Wu said a father was also carrying his baby, walking back and forth along the aisle, trying to comfort them.

According to 8world News, the captain announced that the estimated flight departure time back to Seletar Airport would be at 10.30am.

However, Mr Wu shared that at 10.30am, the flight showed no signs of moving off.

MS News has reached out to Firefly airlines for more information.

