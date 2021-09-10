Marks & Spencer Wheelock Place Has A Cheese Barge, Bakery & Coffee Bar

Growing up, some of us may recall making a beeline for the food hall at Marks & Spencer (M&S) while mum shopped for clothes.

With all kinds of snacks and delicious cookies galore, our younger selves were sufficiently satiated on shopping trips. There’s reason to revive that enthusiasm in us again, now that M&S has reopened its Wheelock Place outlet with a brand new look.

Boasting the biggest M&S food hall in Singapore, a new HOME section, and other exciting features, here’s what you can expect at the revamped store.

Along with their refurbished VivoCity outlet and new 313@somerset pop-up store, you’re set to enjoy even more shopping options.

Largest M&S food hall with fresh produce & cheese barge

There’s no denying that M&S’ clothing selection can help spice up your wardrobe, but we know that their food hall is where your heart is.

While your snack-hauling days may be fewer now that you’re an adult, you’d be glad to know that there’s something for the more refined palette too.

Right in the heart of town, M&S Wheelock Place offers a wide range of fresh produce that you can whip up your next work-from-home (WFH) meals with.

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

No need to hunt for a supermarket on your next shopping trip in town when you can drop by Wheelock Place to get what you need. From essential pantry items to the richest cheeses, there’s enough to take you on an expansive gastronomical trip.

If you’re feeling like having some Italian food that night, make sure to visit the new cheese barge, which showcases M&S’ best selection yet.

Handpicked from Europe’s best cheesemakers, biting into a slice of pizza topped with the finest cheese will transport you right to Italy.

But if you’re thinking of curating your own atas charcuterie board and have no idea where to start, the handy guide at the section will certainly help.

Don’t forget to pick up a bottle of wine too, for that extra romantic dinner date with bae.

More options for the health-conscious

As deep as our love for cheese goes, part of adulting means having to watch our diet, which is where M&S’ wellness department will help balance us out.

Offering plant-based products from their Plant Kitchen and Organic ranges, trying out healthier dishes will be fun thanks to the endless options available.

You can also stock up on nutritious, ready-to-eat meals from this section, for busier days when you have to hustle between online meetings.

Whether you’re trying to cut down on the calories, meat, or go gluten-free, there are plenty of healthier alternatives at your fingertips.

Percy Pig partyware range for celebrations with the fam

Stocking up on all sorts of kitchen staples usually means you have a big celebration to prepare for, which wouldn’t be complete without some vibrant partyware.

Parents with young children would adore M&S’ Percy Pig partyware collection, which has everything from paper utensils to napkins.

The adorable pink piggy will appeal to the adults too, especially when you serve them the Percy Pig Phizzy pop drink, which doesn’t look too different from a bottle of bubbly.

With the grown-ups and kiddos invariably satisfied, you can kick back and bask in the festive atmosphere, whatever the occasion may be.

In-house coffee bar & bakery for quick shopping breaks

Waiting till the party to relax may feel like an eternity for some, so why not treat yourself to a mini-break after doing all that grocery shopping?

A cup of coffee and some fresh bakes tend to do the trick for most of us, and you can find both at M&S Wheelock Place.

Sit and enjoy the peaceful ambience of the store while sipping on your cuppa, as you escape from the bustling noises of Orchard Road all around you.

Grab a buttery croissant or warm bread from the in-house bakery to go with your coffee or tea if you need something more substantial to refuel before your next round of shopping.

All the pastries, shortbread, scones, pies, and cookies are freshly baked on-site every day, so you know the taste will be heavenly.

New HOME section for your other household needs

Though the homebody in you may have enjoyed the thrill of replenishing food supplies, you can’t help but give in to the itch to get other items for your home too.

That’s where M&S’ new HOME section at Wheelock Place comes in, providing all the knick-knacks you need to turn your home into a heaven.

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Be it beddings, ornaments like photo frames, or dinnerware, you can easily find what you need to fulfil your Pinterest wishlist.

Image courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Since you’ll already be refreshing your home’s look, pick out some clothing for the kiddos too, so they’ll look equally presentable when guests come over for that special occasion.

Limited edition Marks & Spencer merch for your hauls

After cruising through the different sections of the store, your basket or trolley will probably be overflowing with all the items you can’t wait to bring home.

Hitting at least $100 in a receipt is very likely, which, lucky for you, earns you a limited edition ‘M&S Loves Singapore’ tote bag.

Designed by Tiffany Lovage, the tote bag is only available at the Wheelock Place and VivoCity outlets from 10 Sep while stocks last.

Get a chance to customise the bag tag to your liking when you spend at least $60 at the following stores, within the selected timings:

Wheelock Place: 10 Sep, 2-4pm

313@somerset: 17 Sep, 2-4pm

VivoCity: 25 Sep, 2-4pm

The free customisation comes with a limited edition ‘M&S Loves Singapore’ bag tag too, so you can let everyone know that the unique accessory is distinctly yours.

Now you can return for your subsequent shopping trips in style while being eco-friendly.

Those who’d like to check out the M&S Wheelock Place store first should take note of these deets:



Marks & Spencer @ Wheelock Place

Address: #01-01 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, Singapore 238880

Opening hours:

Mon – Thurs: 10am-10pm

Fri: 10am-10.30pm

Sat & Sun: 9am-10pm

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

Not far from M&S Wheelock Place is their 313@somerset pop-up store, which will be around for the next 6 months.

Housing an impressive range of food products as well, it’ll be a convenient stop for snacks during your weekend shopping sprees in Somerset. Here’s the exact location to help you find it:

M&S 313@somerset store

Address: #01-10 to 13, 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 10am-9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Folks living along the North-East or Circle Lines may want to drop by their VivoCity outlet instead, which also has an in-store bakery and coffee bar:

M&S VivoCity store

Address: #01-46 VivoCity, No. 1, HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Even on days when you prefer to nua at home, you can still shop via the M&S app which you can get for your phone here.

And while you’re scrolling through, give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest happenings and promos at M&S.

Settle your to-do list while unwinding in town

Ticking off items on your to-do list can often be a rather dull task, but not when you can give yourself some downtime too.

Finding a retail outlet that has all the essentials as well as little treats to perk you up is truly a convenient option for a busy Singaporean like you.

So grab your grocery bag and plan your next visit to town to run your errands while enjoying your weekend ‘me’ time.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Marks & Spencer.

All images by MS News unless stated otherwise. Photography by Tasha Sun.