McDonald’s BTS Meal Lets Fans Enjoy Their Oppa’s Go-To Orders

Topping music charts and sweeping nations with their sweet dance moves, BTS is a K-Pop band that needs no introduction.

Besides gushing over their idols, the BTS Singapore ARMY will soon be able to enjoy their favourite band’s go-to McDonald’s meal.

On 27 May, McDonald’s Singapore will be launching the BTS Meal which features Korean-inspired sauces like Sweet Chilli and Cajun.

This BTS ‘tour’ will also be going to almost 50 countries worldwide for all their fans to be able to enjoy their oppas‘ signature meal.

McDonald’s BTS meal has nuggets & Korean-inspired sauces

Ever wonder what Jin, Suga , Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V indulge in during their trips to the golden arches?

Well, come 27 May, fans can get even closer to BTS by feasting on the brand new BTS Meal.

The collaboration between the boyband and McDonald’s will include 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, large fries, a large drink, and Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by their South Korean menu.

In a press release, BTS label BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the band has great memories with McDonald’s and are excited to share this meal with the world.

Coming to almost 50 countries

BTS is now one of the biggest K-Pop bands worldwide, with fans in all corners of the world.

So in this truly iconic collaboration, the record-breaking band will be launching the ‘tour’ in almost 50 countries.

This includes countries like the US, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

BTS ARMY can’t wait for the launch

The McDonald’s Singapore teaser poster shared on Facebook has already garnered over 1,500 shares within 13 hours.

And much like fans all over the world, the Singapore ARMY just can’t wait for the meal to arrive on our shores.

Some fans aren’t shy to tell McDonald’s exactly what they hope to see come 27 May as well. After all, what can be better than V fries?

Other fans have taken to warning McDonald’s to prepare enough BTS meals, foreseeing long queues.



After all, one can never underestimate the power of the BTS ARMY.

Mark your calendars

The BTS Meal will be available at McDonald’s outlets, Drive-Thrus, or via McDelivery.

So if you can’t wait to dig into your favourite Oppas’ meal, better mark your calendar’s right now.

You can also stay tuned for more information on the McDonald’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

