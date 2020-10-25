BTS Pop-Up Showcase Coming To Plaza Singapura On 14 Nov, Pre-Register To Earn Access

BTS is a band which needs no introduction. With countless fans all over the world, their merch often fly off shelves at pop-up stores in various countries.

Source

Possibly the biggest celebrities in the world today, the South Korean septet keeps breaking record after record. The band recently shot straight to Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with their latest single “Dynamite”. This is a first for a South Korean artist on a chart dominated by Western artists.

Source

They were slated to embark on their world tour “Map of the Soul” in April following the release of their 4th studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” on 21 Feb. However, due to the pandemic which plagued the world, BTS cancelled the tour.

BTS pop-up store to open in Singapore in November

To stay connected with their fans or ARMY, their label Big Hit Entertainment has launched the “Map of the Soul” pop-up showcase, which will grace our shores in November.

Source

Running for 3 months at Plaza Singapura, the store will feature new merchandise each week. Customers will have to pre-register for these sessions.

Source

Here’s a glimpse of what you might expect, based on their Seoul showcase.

Colourful song-concept sections to chase away the “blues”

Reflecting the colour theme of their latest album, the pop-up will likely feature different shades of blue.

Source

Fans can literally walk down memory lane in other sections of the pop-up, which will be themed around some of their biggest hits.

MIC DROP

Source

One of them will be their latest “Dynamite”, which is all about living a full and colourful life amidst all the chaos and uncertainty.

Source

Immerse yourselves in the world of BTS at the pop-up

Those who drew strength and support from BTS’ empowering song “ON” about carrying on during this crisis can splurge on apparel declaring your determination to live your best life.

Source

There is even an ARMY section for stans to feel close to BTS that although we are separated by distance, we are not separated in spirit.

Lit in the colour purple which symbolises BTS and ARMY, the section has a pathway lined with ARMY bombs (fandom light sticks) calling for fans to enjoy the journey with the band.

Source

Of course, the above features are from the Seoul showcase, but we’re hopeful that they’ll bring the decor over to Singapore too.

Apparel, cosmetics & food for sale

Occupying 2 units in Plaza Singapura, it is expected to feature a host of exciting merchandise. We’re hoping that the wide range of apparel such as jackets, hoodies and t-shirts will be on sale there.

Source

With some of their biggest hit songs printed on them, you literally can wear your favourite songs on your sleeves.

Source

The pop-ups in other countries even feature edible desserts such as chocolates and daily essentials such as masks, so we’re counting on those being available in Singapore too.

Source

Masking up like a responsible citizen will look so much cooler with BTS’ Black Swan face masks.

Source

Different items each week, pre-registration needed

Anticipating the massive crowd that will flock to the pop-up, coupled with the on-going safe distancing measures in place, the 3 months has been broken up into 12 weekly blocks. A limited number of people will be allowed for each week.

Source

With Christmas, New Year and Valentine’s Day weeks as part of the schedule, we can certainly expect some beautiful holiday-themed merchandise to decorate our homes with.

Each person is also limited to 3 pieces of the same item to ensure that everyone can get their hands on the merchandise.

Pre-registration is required and the site will be open on 6 Nov. More details are to be released in time on BTS Merch’s official Twitter page.

Source

Those who wish to register to find out more can do so via the Weverse website here.

Online store available

If you miss the opportunity to register a slot for the pop-up, do not fret as there will be an Asia online store launching on the same day as well.

Source

You will not be able to get enough of BTS as it will feature over 300 items for everything that you could ever need or want.

[BTS POP-UP : MAP OF THE SOUL Online Store] D-2

방탄소년단 팝업 온라인 스토어에서 만날 수 있는 다양한 상품!

Check out our new products at the BTS POP-UP Online Store! 2020.10.23 11AM(KST) @weverseshop

#BTS_POPUP #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL pic.twitter.com/L097LABhdY — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) October 21, 2020

To get ready for the glorious pop-up showcase that will grace Singapore, here are the details to note:

Date: 14 Nov 2020 – 14 Feb 2021

Address: 68 Orchard Rd, Plaza Singapura #01-08/09 Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

Feel close to BTS

For ARMYs who were looking forward to seeing BTS in person during the world tour, it certainly was a disappointment when it was cancelled.

This pop-up showcase is the next best thing to having BTS close to you as you can purchase a product that feels like you have a piece of them with you. So don’t miss out on it!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.