Giant Glass of Belgian Beer At Sembawang Kopitiam To Destress With Colleagues

The year-end period is often a stressful time as we receive our appraisals.

Exceeding our KPIs and outperforming that do-not-need-sleep colleague of ours can often take a toll on our mental health. In situations like these, many of us resort to having a refreshing pint of beer.

But for some, a pint or 2 might not be enough to quell their anxiety and stress after a long day at work.

The Patio, a modern kopitiam in Sembawang, has a huge 3.5-litre glass of Belgian Hoegaarden that will almost certainly do the trick.

3.5L Hoegaarden cup is too large to be true

The Patio, a self-declared modern kopitiam, took to Facebook to announce its new offering on Sunday (15 Nov).

For $65, customers get to down a humongous glass containing 3.5L of their favourite liang teh.

It might not be the cheapest pint of beer, but you can certainly brag to your friends on IG after you’re done with the challenge.

Customers can choose between wheat or rosée when they order the huge goblet.

With some delicious food and juicy gossips with your work buddies, there really isn’t a better way to cope with office politics and workload than this.

Sembawang kopitiam opens daily from 11-1am

If you are planning to hop down soon, there is where you can find The Patio:

The Patio

Address: 1018 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758495

Opening hours: 11-1am daily

Nearest MRT: Canberra

Time to pamper yourself

Given the countless tribulations that we’ve been through in 2020, most of us deserve a pat on the back for rising above the tide and making to the end of the year.

Along with that pat, you should also treat yourself to a mug of bottomless beer as you prepare to ring in the new year in high spirits.

