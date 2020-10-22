Gong Cha & Haagen-Dazs Collab To Offer Bubble Tea Floats, 3 Different Combinations Available

It seems that Singaporeans can never get enough of bubble tea.

Maybe it’s because of the chewy starchy pearls, or the creamy milk tea that’s such a comfort to our tastebuds.

Whatever the reason, our bubble tea outlets know the market, and are always coming out with new indulgent flavours.

This time, Haagen-Dazs has teamed up with Gong Cha to launch 3 new items: The Bubble Tea Float series, which combines richly flavoured ice cream with silky tea.

It’ll be available from Friday (23 Oct) at 21 outlets in Singapore.

A partnership 1 year in the making

According to a post on Gong Cha’s Facebook page, the companies took 1 year to perfect the recipes before introducing it to the mass market.

To cater to diverse bubble tea preferences, the BTF series comes in 3 sinful yet satisfying flavours:

1. Caramel Choc

2. Berry-Tea Bliss

3. Sunshine Mango

Indulgence: Caramel Choc

Combining Haagen-Dazs’ popular salted caramel ice cream with Gong Cha’s chocolate malt drink, the Caramel Choc Float ($5.50) is the ultimate treat for fans of thick and rich flavours.

The fusion of the chocolate malt and salted caramel is definitely going to skyrocket you into a heavenly sugar high real quick!

Image courtesy of The Mango Agency

Love: Berry-Tea Bliss

Milk tea is probably the most popular drink ordered at bubble tea outlets. Imagine slurping on that with a scoop of strawberry ice cream.

The creaminess of the Berry-Tea Bliss Float ($5.80) will feel so smooth in your mouth that you’ll think you’re having a liquid dessert.

If that’s not tempting enough, tiny heart-shaped nata de coco jelly will be added as toppings.

Image courtesy of The Mango Agency

Happiness: Sunshine Mango

With reports that the rest of October is going to be warm and humid, a refreshing and cooling drink is a must.

So dive into the Sunshine Mango Float ($5.80), which offers a summery taste of green tea with mango sorbet, to give you an instant mood boost as you brave the horrid weather.

Did we mention that star-shaped pieces of nata de coco jelly will also be added for that extra tangy flavour?

Image courtesy of The Mango Agency

Don’t Hold Back on bubble tea

The Bubble Tea Float series is part of Haagen-Dazs’ “Don’t Hold Back” campaign, which encourages people to take risks and pursue their dreams.

We think it’s the perfect perk-me-up to inspire us not to give up on pursuing our dreams!

Don’t hold back on indulgence

2020 has been a crazy whirlwind of a year indeed. We should all be proud of ourselves for making it through to almost the end of October.

While times are tough, let’s not hold back on our dreams and taking risks — like braving the sugar rush of Gong Cha’s Bubble Tea Floats!

