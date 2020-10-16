2nd Half Of Oct Will See Warm Weather, Temperature Can Reach 35°C

For most of the northern hemisphere, October heralds the coming of autumn and impending winter. Trees shed their leaves and animals prepare for hibernation.

Not so in Singapore, where after 2 weeks of largely cool and rainy weather, the warm days threaten to return for the last 2 weeks of Oct, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (16 Oct).

So this isn’t sweater weather for now, unfortunately.

Temperature on some days in Oct can reach close to 35°C

From 16-31 Oct, the weather will be influenced by Southwest Monsoon conditions with low-level winds from the southeast or southwest.

The monsoon rain band is also expected to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, making for dry and warm conditions.

Daily high temperatures can reach 35°C, which is kinda business as usual for our tropical little red dot. This might happen particularly when there aren’t many clouds in the sky, the Met Service said.

Meanwhile, average temperatures should range between 25°C and 34°C.

A silver lining is that some days can see moderate to heavy thundery showers, as well as gusty winds on certain days between predawn and morning.

Below normal rainfall expected for 2nd half Oct weather

Regardless of the small respites we’ll get, most parts of Singapore are forecast to have below normal rainfall.

This is a difference from the 1st half of Oct, where there was above average rainfall for the western part of the island. However, the rest of the island saw below average rainfall.

MacRitchie in particular saw 57% below average rainfall, but Choa Chu Kang in the north-west had 87% above average rain.

Even if you felt like it rained a lot, the showers tended to be shorter, though there were many more days where it rained.

Good weather for the outdoors

While the weather since Aug has been quite wet and gloomy, the 2nd half of Oct should see a reversal.

Beach trips suddenly seem more tantalising and easier to plan during this period.

Although sweater weather won’t be a thing yet, fingers crossed that the rest of the year sees cooler temperatures.

For now, we bask in sweat.

Featured image by MS News.