JLD Dragon Now Sells Bubble Tea Towers, Can Be Reused For Other Drinks

People are familiar with drink towers that contain anything from beer to sugarcane juice.

Bubble tea brand JLD Dragon announced the sale of 1.5L bubble tea towers so that you can have a tea party with friends from the comfort of your homes.

Those who purchase the tower will also receive a takeaway pack worth up to $25 dollars.

JLD Dragon tower holds 1.5L of BBT

In an Instagram post, JLD Dragon announced that customers can have bubble tea parties at home with the tower, which sells for $78.

Though one may wonder why bubble tea would cost so much, you may want to note that customers can bring back the entire tower home.

We reckon that it could be used for TGIF celebrations after a long day of work.

The bubble tea tower can be ordered online via this link. If you want to skip the queue, a delivery to your doorstep will cost $10.

Tower will come with Dragon Egg drinks

According to JLD, purchase of the tower will come with a free takeaway pack which includes Dragon Egg drinks. You are free to pick any flavour on their menu.

Time to pick the most expensive flavours to make the most out of your purchase.

Furthermore the pack will include a limited edition bag. The company says that the pack is worth up to $25, perhaps depending on the flavours you choose.

A way to have BBT parties at home

It looks like JLD’s tower is another way for bubble tea lovers to share a favourite drink.

If you’ve set your eyes on it, you may want to chiong to order as the bubble tea towers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you’ve successfully gotten your hands on one, it’s time to fill it up, jio your BBT kakis over, and have a good time. Perhaps you can even play mahjong and put the tower at the side for drinks.

