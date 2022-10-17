Meiji Yoghurt Has A Fresh New Look, Snack To Win Tote Bags & Smart Blenders

Meiji Yoghurt Now Comes In New Packaging & Is Lower In Sugar For Better Health

Believe it or not, we’re already in the last quarter of 2022. That means it’ll soon be time to start thinking of those New Year’s resolutions.

Some of us may want to start paying more attention to what we eat for the sake of our health. This could mean parting ways with our regular post-lunch soft drink or saying no to that bag of chips.

Still, that doesn’t mean you have to give up snacking altogether — you just need to find something kinder to your body, like Meiji Yoghurt.

With a lower sugar content and plenty of other benefits, you can enjoy a guilt-free treat that satisfies your cravings.

New Meiji Yoghurt is lower in sugar

As everyone knows, too much sugar is very bad for you — it increases the risk of all sorts of physical ailments, including obesity and tooth decay. No wonder the Ministry of Health is taking steps to reduce Singaporeans’ sugar intake.

So, when the urge to snack hits, reach for some Meiji Yoghurt instead, which now boasts not just a new design on the outside, but an improved new formula on the inside.

Each serving of yoghurt is now lower in sugar while retaining the same great taste fans know and love.

Lower sugar level aside, Meiji Yoghurt is also low in fat and contains live probiotics, which are key to a robust digestive system.

Now, instead of finishing off a bag of chips during that Netflix binge-watch sesh, you can reach for an alternative that’s guilt-free yet just as enjoyable. You’ll feel a lot better about yourself.

Comes in 6 flavours for any craving

They say that variety is the spice of life, and the same goes for food. On some days, we might find ourselves with an appetite for strawberries; on others, we’d prefer something like aloe vera.

Whatever your craving is, there are six delicious Meiji Yoghurt flavours to take your pick from:

Plain

Mixed Berry

Strawberry

Mango

Aloe Vera

Nata de Coco

Perhaps you and your family will end up getting into a friendly little debate over which flavour is the best.

Win a tote bag & smart blender with Meiji Yoghurt

Making healthier food choices should be a decision we make for ourselves and our bodies.

But from now until 8 Nov, you’ll have two extra reasons to do so.

By spending a minimum of S$8 on Meiji Yoghurt in-store at NTUC Fairprice, Giant, Cold Storage, and Sheng Siong, you’ll be in the running to win a Ninja Smart Blender worth up to S$549.

This powerful device elevates your mid-day snack to the next level by letting you whip up an array of healthy concoctions with fruits and other tasty ingredients. Yummy.

To qualify for the giveaway, snap a photo of your receipt and upload it along with your other details here.

As a bonus, the first 100 submissions can look forward to having a free limited edition Meiji tote bag delivered right to their doorsteps.

Perfect for bringing with you on your next shopping trip to buy more yoghurt at your nearest supermarket or convenience store. Just sayin’.

Health is wealth

Of course, one does not have to wait until the start of the new year to make a decision to eat healthier.

Whether it’s early January, mid-June or right now in October, we can all start to be conscious about what we put into our bodies.

After all, it’s the only one we’ve got, so we should treat it with the respect and care it deserves.

