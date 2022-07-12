13-Year-Old & 16-Year-Old Girls Missing Since 11 Jul, Last Seen In Bukit Merah

Police Appeal For Information On 2 Missing Teens Last Seen At Jalan Minyak

It is always a concern when loved ones, especially younger family members, fail to return home for the night without prior notice.

Two girls, aged 13 and 16, are currently missing and were last seen at Jalan Minyak at 1pm on Monday (11 Jul).

Police are now appealing for information on their whereabouts.

Missing teens last seen at Jalan Minyak on 11 Jul

On Tuesday (12 Jul), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) put out appeals on two separate Twitter posts for the missing girls. It is unclear if they are related, but they were both last seen at the same time and at the same location.

Here’s the image of the 16-year-old girl provided by the police.

This is what the 13-year-old girl looks like.

Jalan Minyak, where the girls were last seen, is located in the vicinity of Havelock Road and Chin Swee Road.

Contact the police if girls are found

If you have any information on the two girls’ whereabouts, do call 999 as soon as possible.

We hope the girls are safe and that they will be found soon.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Singapore Police Force.