17-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 18 Apr, Last Seen In Bukit Batok

17-Year-Old Girl Missing For Nearly Two Weeks Since 18 Apr

To have one’s child go missing for days is extremely distressing, especially when there are close to zero leads on their whereabouts.

Unfortunately, this appears to be what 17-year-old Lala Damarani’s parents are going through for the past 11 days. The young girl was last seen around Bukit Batok Street 22.

The police are now appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Bukit Batok Street 22 on 18 Apr

On Friday (29 Apr), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an appeal for information on Ms Lala Damarani’s whereabouts.

The 17-year-old girl has apparently been missing since last Monday (18 April) and was last seen in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 22.

The police did not disclose information on the attire she was last seen in.

Those with information on Lala Damarani’s whereabouts should call the police at 1800-255-0000. They can also submit information online via iWitness here.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Hopes she will return to her family’s arms soon

To date, it has been 11 days since the young girl went missing.

Safe to say, this must be an extremely trying time for the girl’s family, having to worry about her whereabouts on a daily basis.

We hope the 17-year-old will be safely reunited with her family soon. If you have any information on her whereabouts, do contact the police ASAP.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.