11-Year-Old Missing For 3 Days, Police Appeal For Information On His Whereabouts

Parents constantly worry about their child’s well-being. And one of their biggest nightmares is to have their child go missing with little to no leads.

Unfortunately, that is what the parents of 11-year-old P Akhash are going through right now.

The young boy was last seen in Hougang and has been missing for 3 days.

Police are now appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Missing boy last seen at Hougang Avenue 7 on 4 Apr

On Thursday (7 Apr), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that 11-year-old P Akhash has been missing since 4 April 2022.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 7.

The police are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

If you have any information, do call the police at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, you can submit information online via iWitness here.

Rest assured, all information given to the police will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope he will be reunited with his family soon

The young boy has been missing for 3 days now and with no way to ensure his safety, we can only imagine the worry his family is going through now.

So if you happen to be in the area, do keep a lookout for the 11-year-old.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, P Akhash will soon be reunited safely with his family.

