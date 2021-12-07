14-Year-Old Girl Missing For More Than 2 Weeks

When a young child goes missing, it can certainly be worrying, especially if they have not been home for a long time.

The police are currently searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for 2 weeks.

Here’s what we know of the case so far.

Missing 14-year-old girl was last at Lorong Napiri, Hougang

On Monday (6 Dec), the police appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Cai Xin Hui Valerie, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

According to the police, Valerie was last seen around Lorong Napiri in Hougang at around 10.30pm on 22 Nov.

More than 2 weeks have passed since Valerie was spotted. Hence the police are appealing for information about her.

Those with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

The public is assured that all information provided will be kept confidential.

Hope girl will be found soon

The girl has been missing for 16 days and counting, and we can only imagine how worried her family must be in this situation.

Hopefully, the police or any members of the public will find her soon and reunite her with her family.

If you have any information about Valerie, do not hesitate to reach out to the police.

