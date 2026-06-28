M’sian man arrested in S’pore after performing ATM withdrawals from money mules’ relinquished bank accounts

Malaysian man arrested in Singapore for facilitating scams

The police arrested a 24-year-old Malaysian man last Tuesday (23 June) for his alleged involvement in facilitating scams in Singapore.

He is accused of performing ATM withdrawals from the relinquished bank accounts of local money mules.

Performed ATM withdrawals from money mules’ relinquished bank accounts

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the suspect had entered the country on an assignment organised by scam syndicates.

During investigations, officers from the Anti-Scam Command and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority recovered 28 ATM cards and two mobile phones linked to scam activities.

Preliminary checks revealed more than S$71,000 in losses across eight reported scam cases involving these accounts.

Unknown individuals tasked the man, believed to be part of a transnational syndicate, with withdrawing cash using the ATM cards and handing it over to them.

He acted as a local runner, facilitating the collection of stolen funds from victims.

Man charged for unauthorised access to computer material

He was charged under Section 3 of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 for unauthorised access to computer material.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those involved in scam syndicate will face penalties

The police noted a rising trend of Malaysian nationals assisting scam syndicates in Singapore.

From 30 Dec, anyone found enabling scammers through cash collection or ATM withdrawals may face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes.

Scam mules involved in money-laundering offences can receive discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Authorities reminded the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.

The police emphasised that all perpetrators involved in scams will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Also read: M’sian man to be charged over S$28K investment scam, helped syndicate collect cash in S’pore



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.