2 Motorcycles Collide On SLE, 1 Person Passes Away & 2 Others Injured

43-Year-Old Man Passes Away After 2 Motorcycles Collide On SLE, Expressway Closed For Hours

The long list of motorcycle fatalities on Singapore roads has unfortunately been extended by one more.

This happened when two motorcycles collided on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Thursday (13 Oct).

As a result, one person passed away and two others were injured.

Motorcycles collide on SLE near BKE slip road

The tragic crash happened at about 5pm on Thursday (13 Oct), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The two motorcycles collided on the SLE after the slip road to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Private ambulance staff come to aid

After the crash, some medical staff from a private ambulance came to the aid of the injured.

One of them, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that he and his colleagues were off work when they came across the crash scene.

They stopped to render aid and saw a distressing sight — one of the motorcyclists was lying face-down on the road with blood gushing out from his head.

From his understanding, that motorcyclist had collided with the motorcycle in front of him and was thrown off his bike, landing on the road.

Regretfully, the medical staff noted that the man had no pulse and had stopped breathing.

SLE closed after accident

The accident caused the SLE to be shut down for at least two hours.

A tweet from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at 5.41pm warned motorists that the SLE would be closed after the BKE exit.

The resulting jam stretched all the way to the Woodlands Avene 2 exit, the LTA later said.

A subsequent video taken by a motorist at 7pm showed that the SLE was still blocked and all vehicles were diverted to the south-bound BKE.

Deceased was 43-year-old man

Confirming the fatal accident, the police told Shin Min that one of the motorcyclists involved passed away at the scene.

He was a 43-year-old man.

His pillion rider, a 38-year-old woman, was sent to hospital while conscious.

The other motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

He declined to be taken to hospital.

The surviving motorcyclist is assisting the police with their investigations, which are ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Traffics accident.SG on Facebook.