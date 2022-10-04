25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Passes Away After Alleged Hit-And-Run Accident On BKE

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Alleged Hit-And-Run Accident On 3 Oct

In the early hours of Monday (3 Oct), a motorcyclist met with an alleged hit-and-run accident while travelling on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Sadly, the accident was fatal and the 25-year-old rider was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

At about 2am on Monday (3 Oct), a Facebook user posted a picture of a blue motorcycle on what appears to be an expressway.

In the accompanying caption, the OP shared that a hit-and-run accident had occurred along Northbound BKE before the Mandai exit.

The OP took the opportunity to urge others to pass the word around so family members of the victim would be made aware of the accident.

Pronounced dead at the scene

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at about 12.16am on Monday (3 Oct).

The accident occurred on BKE towards Woodlands, after the Bukit Panjang exit.

An SCDF spokesperson also confirmed with MS News that an individual was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigations are currently ongoing. However, the driver of the car is reportedly still at large.

MS News expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

