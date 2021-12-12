Driver Rams Into Wild Boar Dashing Across BKE On 7 Dec

Wild boar sightings are relatively common in Singapore, with many of them seen roaming around forested areas and even near HDB blocks sometimes.

It’s best to steer clear of them when they’re in the vicinity—but what happens when one suddenly dashes out in front of you out of nowhere?

In the early hours of Tuesday (7 Dec), a driver cruising along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) got a rude shock when a wild boar suddenly came dashing across the road.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t stop the car in time and hit the creature.

Police were called to the scene, and the wild boar appeared to be severely injured.

Wild boar gets hit along BKE

On Tuesday (7 Dec) at around 12.23am, the driver was travelling along BKE towards Woodlands when a wild boar suddenly charged across the expressway.

They were driving at high speed and couldn’t manage to stop in time, colliding with the animal.

In video footage of the incident, the impact on the wild boar was so hard that a loud thud could be heard.

The driver exclaimed in surprise upon the impact.

It happened so quickly that someone in the car first asked what it was. Another voice immediately pointed out that a wild boar ran into their path.

Following the accident, the driver stopped at the side of the road to check on the car and animal.

Incident happened near Dairy Farm Road exit

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened near the Dairy Farm Road exit on BKE. The police were later called onto the scene.

An Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) vehicle was also seen at the accident site.

Photos of the accident showed that the impact was so strong that part of the car’s front fender was damaged.

Source

The wild boar reportedly perished on the spot.

RIP boar

The loss of a wildlife’s creature life under such abrupt circumstances is undoubtedly tragic. After all, the boar couldn’t have known how to cross the road safely, especially when it’s in the dark.

Hopefully, more wildlife crossings – like the one near Tengah Town – will be built near areas with regular wildlife sightings to prevent such incidents in the future.

RIP, boar.

