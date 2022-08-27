M’sian Motorcyclist Passes Away After Accident Near Tuas Checkpoint, Family Appeals For Footage

Malaysian Motorcyclist Passes Away After Accident Near Tuas Checkpoint On 25 Aug

While travelling near Tuas Checkpoint recently, a Malaysian motorcyclist got into a traffic accident and met his demise.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at the time of writing. MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for information. We’ll update the article accordingly once they get back.

In the meantime, the victim’s family is reportedly appealing for footage of the accident to assist with investigations.

Malaysian motorcyclist involved in accident near Tuas Checkpoint

According to a post in the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook group, the accident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday (25 Aug).

The admin only shared that it took place near Tuas Checkpoint. They did not disclose the exact location or how the accident happened.

In a series of photos, individuals wearing motorcycle helmets can be seen gathering around a particular spot on the road.

Another picture showed them surrounding a person lying on the road.

The post also included a photo of the victim’s identity card. A caption accompanying the photo states that he had sustained severe injuries.

The main post itself, however, claims that the accident was fatal, which meant that the victim had lost his life.

Sister appeals for dashcam footage of fatal accident

On Friday (26 Aug), a Facebook user posted an obituary of a man whose name matches that on the identity card.

The obituary indicated that funeral prayers for the victim commenced this morning (27 Aug) in Johor Bahru, suggesting that his family has received news about his passing.

He was cremated at around 1.30pm.

In a separate post, the same netizen appealed for dashcam footage of the accident, allegedly on behalf of the victim’s family.

Anyone with such footage or information can contact the family via the details in the post.

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

