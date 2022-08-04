Motorcyclist Passes Away After Accident With Bus In Bukit Batok, Family Appeals For Witnesses

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Bukit Batok Accident On 28 Jul

Having to deal with the loss of a beloved family member is never easy, especially when one does not fully know the circumstances of their death.

On Wednesday (3 Aug), a man took to Facebook to share that his nephew had passed away in an accident with a bus in Bukit Batok on 28 Jul.

Now, the family is appealing for eyewitnesses or any footage of the accident that might help with police investigations.

The man went on to say that his family is seeking closure to this dreadful loss and hopes that netizens can help.

Motorcyclist passes away in Bukit Batok accident

According to the Facebook post, the man’s nephew was riding a motorcycle along Bukit Batok Avenue 5 towards Brickland Road on the evening of 28 Jul.

The family believes that he was riding on a straight road while a mini bus was making a turn nearby, either to enter the UBTS Training Centre’s heavy vehicle carpark or to make a U-turn.

The two vehicles then somehow collided between 7pm and 7.30pm outside the carpark next to Zu-Lin Temple Association.

The extent of the rider’s injuries is unclear but he passed away that same day.

Family appeals for witnesses

The victim’s family is now appealing for witnesses who were on that road at the time of the accident.

They urged drivers or riders who were in the area to share any footage of the accident to help with investigations.

Those who have any useful information to share can contact the family via the numbers on the Facebook post.

The OP also asked that members of the public not circulate videos of the accident anywhere.

This is especially because they hope to avoid speculations on the accident while it is still under investigation.

This, he said, will help them gain closure for their dreadful loss.

Condolences to the motorcyclist’s loved ones

Losing a loved one to such a sudden accident is extremely challenging to grapple with.

Hopefully with everyone’s help, the family will get a better understanding of how the accident occurred and gain closure as investigations conclude.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the rider’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

