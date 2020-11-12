Myanmar Nationals Were Living & Working In S’pore Illegally

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers work hard to keep our borders safe.

However, they also conduct “inland” operations from time to time to protect our nation’s security.

On Monday (9 Nov), ICA carried out one such operation together with folks from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which led to the arrest of 7 Myanmar nationals.

They took to Facebook on Thursday (12 Nov) to share about the arrests

The 7 men reportedly did not hold immigration or work passes but have been working at a farm in Choa Chu Kang.

ICA arrests Myanmar nationals for immigration offences

According to ICA’s media release, it was conducted at a vegetable farm located along Sungei Tengah Road on Monday (9 Nov) at around 5am.

There, they spotted 6 makeshift shelters built with what appeared to be zinc panels.

The Myanmar nationals were found sleeping inside the shelters.

Aged between 30 and 42, they were promptly arrested for suspected immigration-related offences.

ICA investigations on Myanmar nationals ongoing

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Myanmar nationals do not have any valid immigration or work passes.

Despite this, they have been staying in Singapore and working on the vegetable farm.

Image used for illustration purposes only

Investigations are currently underway.

Overstaying in Singapore is a serious offence

ICA also reiterated in the media release that overstaying in Singapore is a serious offence.

Under the Immigration Act, offenders can be jailed for up to 6 months and receive a minimum of 3 strokes of the cane.

ICA also reminds the public that employers and homeowners are responsible for the safety and security of our country.

They ask that due diligence is done to check foreigners’ statuses before employing or renting a space out to them.

Besides that, employers who hire immigration offenders will also be severely punished.

This can come in the form of imprisonment between 6 months to 2 years. Those found contravening will also be liable to a fine of up to $6,000.

Kudos to ICA for keeping our borders safe

Kudos to ICA for their diligence and efforts in protecting our borders and country.

We hope this also serves as a reminder for Singaporeans of the roles we play in keeping our nation safe.

