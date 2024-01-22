Sale Of NETS FlashPay Cards Will Resume, Exchange Recently Bought Prepaid Cards For Them

NETS To Resume Sale Of FlashPay Cards

In a press release today (22 Jan), the Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) announced that sales of NETS FlashPay Cards will resume.

This decision aligns with the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) recent announcement to extend the adult card-based ticketing system, allowing it to run concurrently with the SimplyGo system.

With NETS FlashPay Cards still in use, users who’ve recently switched to the NETS Prepaid Card will have the option to change back to FlashPay.

Resumption of NETS FlashPay cards at various locations

NETS will resume selling NETS FlashPay Cards at several locations, including:

SimplyGo Ticket Offices

Convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, Cheers & Buzz

NETS Customer Service Centre

Lazada

Shopee

Therefore, if you’re thinking of using the payment method, visit any of the above locations to obtain a new card.

Commuters can exchange NETS Prepaid Card to FlashPay Card

Meanwhile, commuters who purchased a NETS Prepaid Card between 9 and 24 Jan 2024 (inclusive) now have the option to exchange their card for a NETS FlashPay card.

The specific procedures for this exchange are currently under discussion between NETS and LTA. Further updates will be provided to commuters once the details are finalised.

The NETS Prepaid Card, catering to both transit and retail needs, remains accessible for consumers who prefer the functionalities provided under account-based ticketing.

Decision comes in light of strong public backlash to SimplyGo

The decision to resume the sale of NETS FlashPay cards stems from the recent U-turn on the Government’s decision to transition users to SimplyGo by 1 June.

The move wasn’t received very well by members of the public, who’ve expressed their discontent widely.

Most commuters commonly expressed their unhappiness with being unable to view card balances directly on card readers.

With NETS FlashPay cards, they can see their fare information and their card balance on card readers at MRT and LRT fare gates, as well as on buses.

For assistance, commuters can reach out to NETS through various channels. They can send an email to info@nets.com.sg, call 6274 1212, or visit the NETS Customer Service Centre located at 351 Braddell Rd, #01-03, Singapore 579713 during operating hours.

