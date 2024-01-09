Non-SimplyGo EZ-Link Cards & NETS FlashPay Won’t Be Valid For Public Transport Payments From 1 June

Public Transport Payments With Non-SimplyGo EZ-Link Cards & NETS FlashPay To Cease

Starting 1 June, public transport modes will no longer support payments from non-SimplyGo adult EZ-Link cards and NETS FlashPay cards.

This transition comes after the growing adoption of SimplyGo payment methods.

Those who wish to continue using their EZ-Link cards will have to upgrade them to SimplyGo at ticketing machines.

NETS FlashPay card users can receive a refund at ticketing offices, as well as a free NETS Prepaid Card they can use for future public transport payments.

EZ-Link cards not upgraded to SimplyGo won’t be accepted on public transport

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this transition via a Facebook post on Tuesday (9 Jan).

The authority said that it will be transiting all adult commuters to the SimplyGo platform to pay for public transport rides.

This is due to the growing adoption of SimplyGo payment methods. Currently, two in three adult fare transactions are made with SimplyGo or bank cards.

As such, they will no longer support EZ-Link adult cards which have not been upgraded to SimplyGo and NETS FlashPay cards for such payments, starting 1 June 2024.

From then on, commuters can pay for their public transport fares using the following payment methods:

Contactless bank cards (Visa, Mastercard, NETS)

Credit and debit cards on mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay)

SimplyGo EZ-Link cards and NETS Prepaid Cards

EZ-Link cardholders can upgrade to SimplyGo at ticketing machines

EZ-Link adult cardholders can upgrade their cards to SimplyGo at ticketing machines at public transport nodes to continue using them.

They will also receive notifications from end-March to upgrade their cards when topping up at ticketing machines if they have yet to do so.

Commuters who would like to check if their card EZ-Link needs upgrading may do so on EZ-Link’s interactive guide.

Otherwise, they can check if their card has the SimplyGo logo via the SimplyGo app, EZ-Link app or at any Ticketing Machine.

This change does not affect concession card users, who will not have to upgrade to SimplyGo from 1 June.

However, there is a catch to using SimplyGo.

LTA explained that users will no longer be able to view their fare deductions and card balances at fare gates and bus readers.

This is because SimplyGo transactions are processed on the backend, similar to credit and debit card transactions.

“SimplyGo users can download the SimplyGo mobile application to enjoy full benefits of the SimplyGo platform such as viewing fare transactions and topping up their cards.”

LTA added, “Those without the app can view travel transactions and card balance at ticketing machines.”

NETS FlashPay users can get refunds & redeem a free NETS Prepaid Card

On the other hand, NETS FlashPay users will not be able to upgrade their cards.

Instead, they can visit a SimplyGo Ticket Office or Ticketing Service Centre for a refund on the remaining value.

On top of the refund, they can redeem a NETS Prepaid Card free of charge to pay for public transport fares.

Motorists using EZ-Link and NETS FlashPay cards exclusively for parking and ERP payments can continue to use their existing cards without upgrading or changing.

