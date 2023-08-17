New Balance M’sia Recalls Shoes Containing Pigskin, Apologises & Offers Full Refund To Customers

New Balance Malaysia Apologises For Shoes Containing Pigskin, Issues Recall

New Balance Malaysia has issued a recall for its shoes that contained pigskin.

The shoe brand apologised for the oversight and offered a full refund to those who had purchased the item.

Customers can alternatively choose to exchange the product, effective immediately and valid for up to three months.

New Balance Malaysia discovers that pigskin was used for shoes

The brand posted to Facebook on 10 Aug, releasing an official statement on the matter.

They explained that they had received several queries about the material composition of the shoes with style number U990TA4.

After conducting a thorough investigation, New Balance confirmed that a small part of the shoes contained pigskin.

As such, they have recalled and ceased the sale of the product.

The company has also informed its partners and distributors to implement the same measures until the labels have been accurately updated.

Offers full refund for item

Meanwhile, those who have purchased the affected shoes can claim a full refund.

This applies to those who have purchased the item from New Balance Malaysia, ATMOS Kuala Lumpur (KL), or Crossover, in-store or online.

Otherwise, customers can also exchange the product at any New Balance store in Malaysia, except factory outlets, effective immediately.

This offer will be valid for up to three months.

A look at the company’s website reveals the product to be grey suede shoes for running. The product entered the market in 2016.

New Balance Malaysia apologises for oversight

In light of the incident, the company extended its deepest apologies to its customers.

“Accuracy and transparency are critical to our team at New Balance,” the firm said.

“We sincerely apologise to any customer who received inaccurate information from our team.”

Additionally, it assured customers that their trust and satisfaction are of the “utmost importance”.

