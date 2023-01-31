Woodlands Resident Frightened Awake By Neighbours’ Loud Noises Upstairs, Claims It Causes Anxiety

Man Sees Psychologist After Loud Noises By Neighbours Makes Him Anxious

Living with loud, inconsiderate neighbours can be difficult, especially when the noises come during the wee hours of the night.

56-year-old taxi driver Mr Wu has unfortunately found himself in such a predicament. As a result, he has allegedly been experiencing anxiety symptoms due to the disturbance.

He has tried to communicate his concerns to his neighbours, but to no avail.

Thankfully, the neighbours in question are said to be moving away next month.

Noises by neighbours have left severe repercussions on Mr Wu

Mr Wu told Shin Min Daily News that he had been living in his 765 Woodlands Circle flat for over 20 years without any issues.

This, however, changed when his neighbour upstairs decided to rent out their apartment in 2019.

Since then, the tenants have allegedly been making all sorts of loud noises as early as 5am. This includes the sounds of chairs being dragged, things being dropped, and doors being closed.

Mr Wu claimed he is sensitive and fearful of the sounds, resulting in him being unable to have a restful sleep.

He has also been experiencing anxiety symptoms such as heart palpitations.

He has apparently visited a psychologist four times for treatment since experiencing the symptoms.

Nevertheless, he continues to be frightened awake by the noises despite taking the medication prescribed.

Attempted to settle peacefully but to no avail

Troubled by his situation, Mr Wu allegedly tried multiple ways to solve the problem.

Some methods he attempted include:

Wearing earplugs to sleep

Speaking to his neighbours upstairs

Talking to his neighbours’ landlord

Bringing the matter up to his Community Mediation Centre

Participating in the Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise

However, none of them have worked, he sighed.

Mr Wu said that he even tried peacefully reasoning with his neighbours by bringing them cakes and plastic mats to place under their chairs and beds, but there wasn’t much improvement.

He alleged that the neighbours were cooperative at first, but after a while, things would go back to the way they were.

“They would quiet down for two to three weeks, then would revert to their original behaviour,” Mr Wu told Shin Min Daily News.

Whilst he does not believe that the neighbours are being loud on purpose, he feels that they should be more conscious of their actions given that he has brought up the matter to them multiple times.

Neighbours explain source of noise, moving away next month

According to Shin Min Daily News, the neighbours are Malaysian chefs in the 20s and 30s who leave for work at 5am.

The main door to their flat makes loud noises as it is rather heavy. The fact that they usually leave for work at separate times results in the continuous sound of closing doors heard by Mr Wu.

Thankfully for Mr Wu, the neighbours revealed that they will be moving out on 1 Feb as they do not plan to renew their lease after it ends.

One of the tenants explained that they are moving because some of them are from Johor Bahru and have decided to commute between Malaysia and Singapore for work instead.

We hope poor Mr Wu will no longer have a problem with noisy neighbours after this.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.