NParks To Give Away 60,000 Seeds To Singapore Households For Both Pros & Beginners

Earlier in June, the National Parks Board (NParks) issued 400,000 seeds packets to Singapore households in a bid to encourage them to plant more edibles.

Now, the agency will be issuing another 60,000 of such seed packets, of which 10,000 are for seasoned gardeners, comprising plants like watermelon, corn, and coriander.

Image from NParks

10,000 seed packets for gardening pros who attend masterclasses

According to Minister Desmond Lee, NParks will be distributing 10,000 seed packets to seasoned gardeners who have attended their 8 virtual masterclasses.

These classes will be held on Zoom every month. Footage from these sessions will be subsequently uploaded onto NPark’s YouTube channel after each class.

The “unique and challenging edibles” include:

Red bell pepper

Cayenne

Tomato

Egg-shaped fruit

Snow pea

Four-angled bean

French bean

Corn

Bittergourd

Watermelon

Curly Kale

Purple Bok Choy

Radish

Basil

Coriander

The first of such masterclasses on chillis and capsicum has already been conducted today (24 Oct) at the Community Gardening Festival.

Here’s a list of the other masterclass topics:

Tomatoes, eggplants & lady’s fingers (28 Nov)

Beans & cucumbers

Gourds & melons

Leafy vegetables

Rooted vegetables

Mints & basils

Mediterranean herbs

NParks to distribute 50,000 beginner-friendly seed packets

The remaining 50,000 seed packets are relatively beginner-friendly, ideal for those who are just starting out. These 10 plant species include:

Chinese spinach/bayam

Kangkong

Xiao bai cai

Chinese flowering cabbage/cai xin

Chinese kale/kai lan

Lady’s Finger

Cucumber

Brinjal

Long bean

Tomato

Source

Those interested in getting their hands on the seeds should stay tuned to the Community Garden Festival live-streams on 24 and 25 Oct from 2-4pm for the corresponding links and redemption codes.

Source

Similar to the previous distribution, all seeds will be sent by mail.

Sign up if you want to give gardening a try

If you’ve always wanted to give gardening a try, or just want to up your gardening game, do participate in the slew of activities that NParks has in store.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Good Housekeeping, Carousell, and Everything Green.