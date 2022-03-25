Minister Ong Very Sorry To Hear About Baby’s Loss, Understands Anguish As A Father

The loss of a child is an unspeakable tragedy for any parent, and it’s one Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says he understands.

He’s spoken for the 1st time about the woman who lost her baby after waiting at the National University Hospital (NUH), and said he’s very sorry to hear about it.

The minister also said his ministry takes a serious view of such incidents.

Thus, a thorough investigation of the matter will be conducted.

Minister watched NUS issue with deep concern

In a Facebook post late on Friday (25 Mar) night, Minister Ong said he has been aware of the NUH incident.

In fact, he’s been watching it with “deep concern”, even though he was in Malaysia for a work trip.

That’s why the minister is “very sorry to hear” about the baby’s loss.

He also fully understands the anguish of the parents as he’s a parent himself, he added.

Matter discussed with Kenneth Mak

Moving on to the future steps to be taken, Minister Ong said he’s already discussed the matter with Associate Professor Kenneth Mak.

Singaporeans will remember him as the only non-minister on the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MMTF), as he’s the Ministry of Health’s (MOH’s) director of medical services.

They noted that NUH is extending full support to the family.

Lapses will be rectified

As the loss of a baby is no laughing matter, MOH also takes a “serious view” of such incidents.

They will thus work together with NUH, and conduct a thorough investigation.

After which, Minister Ong added,

Any lapses or shortcomings will be rectified.

If lessons are learnt in the process of the investigation, they’ll be shared with the rest of the healthcare system

This is to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

More reports of healthcare workers’ abuse

Unfortunately, Minister Ong shared that more reports of healthcare workers being abused have surfaced recently.

It’s uncertain whether the abuse cases are linked to the NUH incident.

However, he hoped that healthcare workers will continue to be supported by Singaporeans whatever the outcome of the investigation is.

Source He pointed out that healthcare workers have had a “very challenging and difficult time” during the pandemic, so they should be shown understanding.

NUH has apologised

On NUH’s part, they’ve apologised for the 2-hour wait that ended in a pregnant lady losing her baby.

The hospital’s chief executive officer (CEO) Aymeric Lim admitted that the hospital should’ve done more by monitoring and caring for the lady more closely.

He also said that NUH is reviewing its processes for managing expectant patients in the Emergency Department so such incidents will not happen again.

They’ve also met the family on Wednesday (23 Mar) to address their concerns.

The apology came after the lady’s husband posted on Facebook about the incident.

Hope such incidents can be prevented in future

While nobody could have anticipated the tragedy, NUH has admitted that the hospital should’ve done better.

Thus, it’s only right that MOH conducts an investigation.

Hopefully, through the probe, the authorities and the hospital can find out how to prevent such a traumatic experience from happening to another family.

