Ong Ye Kung Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement Surgery, Will Temporarily Suspend Home Visits

Ong Ye Kung Thanks NUH Staff After Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

The change in the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) status to DORSCON Green has allowed many to have the peace of mind to go about plans they have been putting off.

One person who can probably resonate with this especially deeply is Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung, who underwent a successful partial knee replacement surgery this morning (6 Mar).

Mr Ong took to his Facebook page to share the joyful news of his successful surgery.

Expressing appreciation to National University Hospital (NUH) staff, Mr Ong also shared that he’ll be undergoing six weeks of rehab from now.

Ong Ye Kung gets partial knee replacement surgery

Mr Ong shared in his post that he has been suffering from bone-on-bone pain in his right knee.

He explained that his knee cartilage wore out following a tear on the meniscus of his right knee over 10 years ago.

This caused him to be unable to participate in the activities he enjoyed, such as football, long-distance running and hikes.

Instead, he maintained his active lifestyle through activities that were less strenuous on his knee, such as cycling, swimming, short walks and occasional Taekwondo and Wushu sessions.

Mr Ong revealed in his post that he decided to undergo surgery after a discussion with his doctors following the change in Dorscon status.

As of today (6 Mar), he has successfully undergone a partial knee replacement surgery.

It seems he’s pretty happy with it, as the minister’s post was accompanied by a picture of himself smiling with a thumbs up. He even quipped in his post,

My right knee is now half titanium.

Home visits temporarily suspended

In his post, Mr Ong also shared that he will be beginning his six-week-long rehabilitation process.

In midst of his recovery and the announcement of his successful surgery, the MP of the Sembawang GRC made sure to inform his residents that he’ll be temporarily suspending home visitations as they involve “a lot of stair-climbing” which could hinder his recovery.

He will also be cutting down on his external engagements during his recovery period.

However, Mr Ong said he also wishes to return to his office and attend meetings after a few days of rest.

Thankful to NUH staff

Mr Ong ended his post by expressing his gratitude to the NUH care team for “performing the surgery so competently, and taking care of (him)”. He also commended the team for being kind and helpful.

Following Mr Ong’s post, fellow politicians offered their well-wishes and bid him a speedy recovery.

Indeed, we’re glad Mr Ong’s surgery was successful. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery!

