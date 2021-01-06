Parking Warden Allegedly Issues Summons For Illegally Park Funeral Vehicles

Singapore might be a lawful nation, but there are times when exceptions are granted for parking summons during events such as funerals or religion processions.

On Tuesday (5 Jan), a Facebook user complained about how a Certis parking warden was not being sensitive and compassionate when he allegedly issued summons to drivers attending a Jurong funeral. You can read the post in full here.

Source

In response to MS News queries, Certis clarified that no issued were summoned for the illegally-parked vehicles.

Certis parking warden issues summon for funeral vehicles

According to the post, the Certis enforcement officer had issued summons for funeral vehicles parked near the wake.

Source

This apparently happened despite the deceased’s family explaining that the undertakers had to park there to do their job.

The warden later took pictures of the funeral vehicles.

Officer allegedly issues summons for other vehicles too

Vehicles belonging to other funeral attendees were also not spared.

Despite the owners being in their respective cars, they were allegedly handed parking tickets. The user also claims that they were “not obstructing traffic in any way”.

Though the netizen understands that the warden was doing his job, he felt that the officer could’ve been more compassionate and understanding, especially in this situation when a grieving family is involved.

Source

Security company says no summons were issued

Responding to MS News queries, a Certis spokesperson said that the incident happened along Senja Road on Sunday (4 Jan).

Contrary to the claims made in the post, the security company clarified that no parking summons were issued for the illegally-parked vehicles.

The cars were later “removed” by the respective owners.

Parking wardens have a difficult job on hand

Maintaining the law yet being compassionate when it comes to such sensitive situations is a difficult task that our parking wardens must work with.

We hope the issue in question will be settled amicably between all parties involved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.