Ministerial statement to be delivered in Parliament on conduct of Sylvia Lim & Faisal Manap

Ministerial statement in Parliament to determine COP findings on conduct of Sylvia Lim & Faisal Manap

A ministerial statement will be delivered at the Parliament sitting on Tuesday (7 July) on the conduct of Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim and former MP Faisal Manap.

It will be delivered by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, according to the Order Paper for the sitting.

COP found that Sylvia Lim & Faisal Manap had lied

The ministerial statement will be a “determination” on the Committee of Privileges (COP) findings regarding the untruths told by former MP Raeesah Khan in Parliament, stated the Order Paper released on Monday (6 July).

The COP report, which was released in February 2022, recommended that Ms Khan be fined S$35,000 for lying, and that Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and Mr Faisal be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigation.

It also found that Ms Lim and Mr Faisal had both lied under oath about what happened at a meeting with Ms Khan.

Mr Singh was subsequently convicted of giving false testimony to the COP on two occasions, fined S$14,000, and removed from his role as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

In December last year, Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, said Mr Singh’s conviction would have “implications” for Ms Lim and Mr Faisal.

She subsequently raised a motion in Parliament in January to evaluate Mr Singh’s position as LO.

The motion also noted that the judicial findings carry implications for Mr Lim and Mr Faisal.

Sylvia Lim & Faisal Manap still WP leaders

Despite the conviction, Mr Singh was recently re-elected as WP chief, surviving a secret vote during a special cadre members’ conference on 28 June.

Similarly, Ms Lim was re-elected as WP chair — a position she has held since 2003 — at the party’s biennial Cadre Members’ Conference on the same day.

Mr Faisal, who was an MP for Aljunied GRC for 14 years, is no longer an MP as his team lost the contest for Tampines GRC during the 2025 General Election.

However, he is still in the WP Central Executive Committee (CEC), having also been elected on 28 June.

Also read: Harpreet Singh sole new face elected to WP CEC, says Pritam Singh’s re-election was the right decision

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube, YouTube and YouTube.