COP Recommends $35,000 Fine For Raeesah Khan On 10 Feb

After a lengthy investigative process, the Committee of Privileges (COP) has come to a conclusion in relation to the untruth Raeesah Khan told in Parliament.

On Thursday (10 Feb), the COP published a report sharing their recommendation for Ms Khan to be fined $35,000 for lying.

The COP also made recommendations for the referral of Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Faisal Manap to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

COP recommends $35,000 fine for Raeesah Khan over Parliament lies

In the report published on Thursday (10 Feb), the COP shared its recommendation for Ms Khan to be fined $35,000 for the 2 lies she told in Parliament.

The breakdown of the fines is as follows:

Untruth on 3 Aug: $25,000 fine

Untruth on 4 Oct: $10,000 fine

According to the report, the fine for the 2nd untruth – on 4 Oct – is significantly lower as Ms Khan had reportedly acted under the guidance of the 3 senior Workers’ Party (WP) leaders after 8 Aug.

As such, the COP is of the opinion that Ms Khan is “not solely responsible” for the untruth on 4 Oct.

COP accepts evidence that Mr Singh lied before committee

The COP also recommended the referral of Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap to the public prosecutor for further investigations.

For Pritam Singh, the recommendation was in consideration of whether any criminal proceedings will need to be “instituted” with regard to his conduct before the COP.

The COP expressed their satisfaction with evidence proving that Mr Singh had lied to the committee while under oath.

Source

Should criminal charges be brought against Mr Singh, he’d be able to defend himself with the aid of legal counsel.

Faisal Manap reportedly refused to answer question on 4 occasions

The COP similarly recommended the referral of WP Vice-Chairman Faisal Manap to the prosecutor.

Source

This is in relation to Mr Manap’s alleged refusal to answer questions pertaining to a meeting he had with Mr Singh and Ms Sylvia Lim on 7 and 8 Dec.

Despite reminders that it’s an offence not to answer the Committee’s question, Mr Manap stated his refusal on 4 occasions.

The committee has therefore made recommendations for his referral to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

Hope saga comes to a conclusion soon

As intriguing as this saga has been, the process has probably been an excruciatingly long one for everyone.

Hopefully, the COP’s recommendations will help bring it to a conclusion soon.

We’ll certainly keep an eye out for updates to find out the consequences that these prominent political figures will face.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from govsg on YouTube.