Man spots parrot at Tampines primary school, believes it may be someone’s lost pet

Man spots parrot with ribbon tied to its leg at Tampines primary school

While pigeons, mynas, and crows are common sights around Singapore, one man recently came across a far less typical feathered visitor in the wild: a parrot.

The colourful bird had a ribbon tied around one of its legs, leading him to suspect that it was someone’s lost pet.

Hoping to help locate its owner, he later shared details of the sighting in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Parrot’s scream catches wildlife photographer’s attention

Han Chek Siew, a 58-year-old project manager and wildlife photographer, spotted the parrot at Gongshang Primary School in Tampines on Friday (24 July).

“I was at the school compound carrying out some work, and the parrot’s screaming caught my attention,” he told MS News.

When he went to investigate, he found the bird perched high on a fence next to the field.

Based on the timestamp of the image he posted on social media, the parrot was at the school at around 10.28am. However, it did not stay for long.

“The parrot was just standing by the fence line for a few minutes and flew off,” he recalled.

Man shares encounter in hopes of finding bird’s owner

As the parrot had a ribbon tied around its leg, Mr Han suspects that it may belong to someone.

Since the bird flew off shortly after he spotted it, he did not report the sighting to the school or any relevant authorities.

Instead, he shared the photo in the Facebook group, where he often posts wildlife images, in hopes that it might help the owner locate the bird.

Also read: ‘The bird whisperer’: Man minding his own business at Changi Beach bench surrounded by 5 hornbills & crow

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Featured image adapted from Han Chek Siew on Facebook and XJ Elevator Pte Ltd.