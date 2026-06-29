Paul bakery’s outlet in Paragon suspended due to cockroach infestation, will reopen on 7 July

Notice at Paul outlet in Paragon informs customers of temporary closure

The Paragon outlet of French bakery Paul has been suspended for two weeks from 23 June to 6 July.

This came after it failed to keep the premises free of cockroach infestation, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told The Straits Times (ST).

Paul outlet in Paragon empty & darkened

A netizen shared photos of the bakery on Google Maps that were taken earlier this month, showing the empty and darkened premises in the mall along Orchard Road.

Also seen was a notice informing customers of the outlet’s temporary closure for the same dates as its reported suspension.

It will reopen on 7 July, the notice said.

Customers were advised to visit Paul’s outlet across the road in Ngee Ann City.

Paul at Paragon amassed 12 demerits in 1 year

SFA said on Monday (29 June) that the licensee of Paul Singapore had amassed 12 demerit points within a 12-month period.

This was for failing to keep the licensed premises in Paragon free of cockroach infestation.

A food establishment that accumulates 12 demerit points within 12 months may have its licence:

Suspended for two weeks

Suspended for four weeks, or

Cancelled

Food handlers must reattend course

Paul must now fix all lapses and take measures to improve food safety practices and cleanliness.

It should also ensure all food handlers working on the premises reattend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, SFA said.

They will not be allowed to resume work as food handlers until they do so.

Additionally, the licensee must ensure that all food hygiene officers working on the premises, if any, reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Paul has 8 other outlets in S’pore

Paul, a French family bakery established in 1889, opened its Singapore flagship store at Ngee Ann City in January 2012.

Besides the Paragon outlet, it has eight others across the island, including in Ocean Financial Centre, Suntec and Jewel Changi Airport.

The Paragon outlet had recently closed for renovations on 1 April and reopened for business with a refreshed look in May, according to an Instagram post by the bakery.

Also read: Bak Kut Teh eatery in Geylang suspended on the day it received S’pore Prestige Brand Award

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.