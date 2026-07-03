‘Dear to us’: Pek Kio’s beloved ‘twig artist’ Uncle Thien dies at 83, MP Alvin Tan pays tribute

Beloved Pek Kio ‘twig artist’ Uncle Thien passes away at 83

Many Pek Kio residents will remember Uncle Thien silently crouched by the pavement each morning, transforming fallen twigs into intricate works of art.

Affectionately known as the neighbourhood’s “twig artist”, Uncle Thien has passed away at the age of 83, prompting heartfelt tributes from residents and Member of Parliament (MP) Alvin Tan, who described him as “dear to us in Pek Kio”.

Alvin Tan says Uncle Thien ‘felt so at home’ in Pek Kio

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 July), Mr Tan shared that Uncle Thien had been unwell before passing away the previous day.

He said he attended the wake and met with the late artist’s family, who shared how deeply Uncle Thien loved the neighbourhood and had always “felt so at home” there.

“It warmed my heart,” Mr Tan wrote.

He also recalled that Uncle Thien was happiest finding a quiet corner to arrange fallen twigs into intricate artworks on the ground.

Although Uncle Thien had been offered space at Pek Kio Community Centre and the Pek Kio Residents’ Network centre to create his works, he had politely declined.

“We respected his wishes,” Mr Tan wrote, adding that Uncle Thien will be missed.

Mr Tan had previously paid tribute to Uncle Thien during the 2020 General Election campaign, describing him as “wildly creative”.

Quietly created art from fallen twigs for years

For years, Uncle Thien was a familiar sight around Pek Kio, creating elaborate portraits from discarded branches, often accompanied by a few Chinese words.

Last July, Pek Kio resident Purp Tran told MS News she had first noticed him seven or eight years earlier after moving into the neighbourhood.

“I saw him creating his art at the car park shelter area,” she recalled. “Other people were watching him admiringly as well. It was just lovely, watching him work his magic.”

She said many of his creations featured elegant female figures with elaborate hairstyles.

“It’s so interesting how he can make them have different features,” she added.

Unlike street performers, Uncle Thien never appeared to seek attention or payment.

“He is not even busking, he is just sharing his love for art freely,” Ms Tran said. “How precious is this?”

Another resident, Delia Corn, who first spotted him in 2021 near Block 44 Owen Road, told MS News that his creations often depicted opera-inspired characters, most of them women.

His art may be gone, but the memories remain

Part of what made Uncle Thien’s work so special was its impermanence.

Each artwork was carefully arranged from loose twigs directly on the pavement, destined to disappear with time, leaving behind only photographs and the memories of those who had paused to appreciate them.

Reflecting on his work last year, Ms Tran told MS News:

When we see him, we stand around and smile at each other in appreciation of the very special moment.

She added that the fact his art could never truly be preserved made each encounter even more meaningful.

Also read: Uncle In Pek Kio Makes Portraits Using Twigs, Netizens Applaud His Unique Talent

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Featured image adapted from Alvin Tan 陈圣辉 on Facebook and Facebook.