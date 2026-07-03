New PIE cycling & pedestrian bridge over 50% done, will connect Bishan to city in under 30 mins

Singapore’s longest pedestrian-cycling bridge over PIE more than halfway done, Bishan-to-city route to open by 2027

Singapore’s longest pedestrian and cycling bridge is steadily taking shape, bringing residents one step closer to a seamless green route linking Bishan to the city centre.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat shared in a Facebook post on Thursday (2 Jul) that the 682m-long bridge spanning the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) is now more than halfway complete.

Once finished, it will become the final link in the 10km Bishan-to-City Links project.

The bridge, along with the surrounding improvement works, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.

Cyclists can travel from Bishan to the city in under 30 minutes

Once completed, residents will be able to cycle from Bishan to the city centre in under 30 minutes via a continuous 10km walking and cycling route.

The new link will also improve access to parks, waterfront spaces, and nearby neighbourhoods along the Kallang River, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to travel between these areas.

In his Facebook post, Mr Chee described the project as helping to create “a more integrated and accessible city for all”.

He also thanked the project team for “working tirelessly on this major infrastructure improvement”, adding that it would benefit residents, pedestrians and cyclists “for decades ahead”.

New park connector, underpass, and wider riverside path

Besides the bridge itself, several other improvements are underway in the surrounding area.

With some bridge segments already in place, work has also started on several improvements in the surrounding area.

These include a new park connector linking to the bridge, a new underpass leading to Mar Thoma Road, and the widening of the path along the Kallang River between Mar Thoma Road and Jalan Taman.

URA is also studying the activation of the open space beneath the Whampoa Flyover along the Central Expressway (CTE) for sports and recreational facilities, such as multipurpose courts that can be used for pickleball and other sports.

Mr Chee also announced that residents in Bishan, Marymount and Ang Mo Kio can look forward to another pedestrian and cycling bridge across Marymount Road, which will be built by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The future bridge will connect both sides of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, link to the start of the Bishan-to-City route, and provide access to the future Teck Ghee MRT station on the Cross Island Line.

Overnight PIE closures from July to August for bridge works

To install the remaining bridge segments across the PIE, selected stretches of the expressway and adjoining roads will be temporarily closed on four nights.

According to an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) press release published on Thursday (2 Jul), the closures will take place from 12am to 5am, during off-peak hours when traffic is lightest, to facilitate bridge launching works while minimising disruption to motorists.

The scheduled closures are:

12 July and 16 Aug: Selected stretches of the PIE towards Tuas and Changi

26 July: Sections of the PIE, Serangoon Road and connecting routes to the CTE

2 Aug: Sections of the PIE and CTE, including several exit ramps

Barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put in place, and motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and follow the displayed directions.

Final link in the 10km Bishan-to-City route

The bridge is the last missing piece of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

Five earlier connections along the route, including new underpasses at Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru, as well as street-level crossings at Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road, opened in October 2023 after more than two years of construction.

When the bridge opens in the second half of 2027, residents will have a continuous 10km walking and cycling route connecting Bishan to the city centre, with improved access to parks, neighbourhoods and waterfront spaces along the way.

Also read: Singapore commences first phase of Greater Sentosa Master Plan and Orchard Road refresh

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Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat 徐芳达 on Facebook.