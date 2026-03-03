Singapore commences first phase of Greater Sentosa Master Plan and Orchard Road refresh

Singapore to commence upgrades in Greater Sentosa and Orchard Road among others as part of rejuvenation efforts

As part of Singapore’s goal to remain attractive to visitors, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan announced the commencement of the first phase of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan, and a refresh of Orchard Road, among other upgrades.

In a speech on Monday (2 March) in Parliament, Mr Tan detailed plans for infrastructure upgrades, including replacing the Sentosa Express to improve connectivity.

Infrastructure upgrades set to arrive in Sentosa

In response to queries from Member of Parliament (MP) Saktiandi Supaat on updates on Tourism 2040, Singapore’s long-term road map on quality tourism, Mr Tan said that Singapore is “expanding” its reach in segments and markets that can drive higher tourism returns.

16.9 million visitors were welcomed to Singapore last year, a 2.3 % increase compared to 2024, he added.

With numbers expected to rise, Singapore aims to “strengthen its stage, people, and shore”, said Mr Tan.

Part of this refresh includes upgrades to Sentosa, one of Singapore’s key tourism precincts.

The first phase of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan focuses on infrastructure.

A transport hub to link Sentosa and Pulau Brani will be built, and the area will be collectively known as Greater Sentosa, said Mr Tan.

He added: “We also plan to replace the Sentosa Express to improve connectivity.”

The Sentosa Express is a four-station monorail connecting Vivocity to Sentosa.

Beach rejuvenation, creation of new landmarks

Plans to rejuvenate beaches in Sentosa were also announced, with coastal protection measures set to be introduced.

This is to allow visitors to enjoy a better experience, whilst simultaneously protecting Sentosa from rising sea levels, Mr Tan said.

New icons will also be created, such as the Imbiah Canopy, which will become “a beacon atop Mount Imbiah”.

The Imbiah Canopy is set to lead visitors towards heritage buildings and nature trails.

Further details surrounding the Greater Sentosa Masterplan will be announced later this year.

Orchard Road refresh, tender launched at former school site

Mr Tan also announced plans to refresh the Orchard Road tourist district.

The Government is set to launch a tender at 37 Emerald Hill, a historic site formerly occupied by the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School.

“This will be a mixed-use development featuring unique hotel concepts, lifestyle offerings, and community and public spaces,” Mr Tan announced.

The Grange Road event space is also on track to be completed by the end of 2026, with the 3,000-seater space set to welcome local and international acts for performances and events.

Cruise infrastructure enhancements

Enhancements to cruise infrastructure in Singapore can also be expected, with Singapore set to reinforce its position as a leading cruise hub in Asia.

Back in October 2025, Marina Bay Cruise Centre saw an upgrade in capacity, from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers.

“This enables two large cruise ships to berth concurrently, allowing us to welcome more cruise lines like Disney Adventure, which will call Singapore home,” Mr Tan said.

The Disney Adventure cruise is set to arrive in Singapore on 3 March.

