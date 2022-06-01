Car Lands On Top Of Another In PIE Pile-Up, 2 Persons Conveyed To Hospital

Car Lands In Backside-Up Position During PIE Pile-Up On 31 May

Minor accidents aren’t rare in Singapore, but what tends to catch road users’ attention are the unusual aftermaths such as vehicle pile-ups and long collision chains.

On Tuesday (31 May) night, a car ended up in a rather precarious backside-up position after a pile-up of vehicles occurred along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The accident reportedly resulted in a massive jam on the PIE. Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed two individuals to the hospital.

Car lands on top of another after PIE pile-up involving at least four vehicles

Photos circulating on social media depicted the aftermath of the accident, which apparently involved four to five vehicles.

One of the vehicles, which looked to be a white Toyota Prius, had the entirety of its left rear section wrecked.

On the other side of the road, a silver car seemed to have crashed into some dividers on the roadside.

But what likely stood out the most was a white Toyota Harrier resting precariously on top of the Prius.

With its front sandwiched between the Prius and a taxi in front, the car’s rear ended up in the air in a backside-up position. Its rear wheels also appeared to be resting on the Prius.

How it landed in such a position is unclear.

Two persons conveyed to hospital

According to 8world News, the accident had occurred near the Bedok Reservoir exit along eastward PIE on Tuesday (31 May).

Two lanes along the affected section of the expressway were closed off, resulting in a jam that stretched from the preceding Eunos exit.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.40pm on 31 May.

SCDF officers conveyed two individuals to the nearby Changi General Hospital. Three other people suffered minor injuries but declined conveyance to the hospital.

Wishing a smooth recovery to those injured

Though we don’t know how the vehicle ended up in such a precarious position, we can only imagine how serious the impact must have been for that to happen.

We hope the injuries sustained as a result of the accident weren’t too serious. May those who were hurt have a speedy and smooth recovery.

MS News wishes all drivers a safe journey on the roads.

