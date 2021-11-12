Cat Stuck on Ledge After Escaping Fire At Bedok Reservoir HDB

When a fire breaks out at home, our primary focus will naturally be to get away ASAP. Sometimes, however, we unintentionally leave our beloved pets behind.

On Friday (12 Nov) afternoon, a cat was seen sitting precariously on a ledge outside a Bedok Reservoir unit that had caught fire.

Seeing the worrying sight, neighbours promptly informed SPCA to provide assistance.

Cat climbs onto ledge outside Bedok Reservoir HDB

According to Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh, a fire had broken out at Block 106 Bedok Reservoir Road on Friday (12 Nov) afternoon.

Probably due to the burning smell, a neighbour from the opposite block looked out to see what was happening.

To her horror, she spotted a cat on the ledge which had presumably jumped out to escape the fire.

The neighbour mentioned that while the residents were safely rescued, the firemen were unable to rescue the cat.

Thus, she decided to inform SPCA about the incident.

AVS officers rescue cat

The cat’s sticky situation was also noticed by Mr Singh who was there to assist with the post-fire investigations.

In his Facebook post, he assured that help for the cat is on the way.

Mr Singh also added there were no injuries and that the fire was quickly extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

In a subsequent update, the neighbour confirmed that the cat was safely rescued from the ledge.

Residents were heard applauding as the cat was brought to safety.

In response to MS News queries, an SPCA spokesperson said the cat was assessed to be very frightened and was at high risk of jumping if they attempted to rescue it.

SPCA officers subsequently decided that it was better to deploy further resources.

AVS officers were later deployed to rescue the cat.

It’s extremely to be dangerous to be sitting from such a thin ledge, even for an agile cat with 9 lives.

This is also a timely reminder for cat owners living in high-rise units to install window mesh to prevent such situations from happening.

