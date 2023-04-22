M’sian Pilot Bids Passengers Goodbye In Person After Landing, Gives Children Hari Raya Money

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Pilot Says Goodbye To Passengers In Person & Gives Out Raya Money

As Hari Raya nears, more people have been flocking home to reunite with their loved ones for the festive season.

In Malaysia, one pilot decided to give his passengers an extra warm welcome home by bidding them goodbye in person as they disembarked from the plane.

Upon the flight’s landing, he went into the cabin to wave them off one by one.

He even knelt down whenever he encountered a young passenger and gave them Hari Raya money.

Pilot bids every passenger goodbye & hands out Hari Raya money

On 12 Apr, AirAsia AllStar Captain Johan posted a video showing him greeting every passenger onboard as they departed.

Via onscreen text, he shared that the plane had departed and landed early.

As a result of the extra time, he was able to enter the cabin and say goodbye to all the passengers in person.

Along the way, he also took the courtesy to kneel whenever a child approached, thus ensuring that he was roughly on their eye level.

As the icing on top, Captain Johan even handed out Hari Raya money to the lucky kids.

Calling it a “blessing” to meet the younger passengers, he thanked them for their smiles.

In his caption, Captain Johan said that this is why they — ostensibly meaning pilots — do what they do, and asked viewers to tag AirAsia whenever they fly with the airline.

Viewers cheekily ask for Hari Raya money from pilot

Naturally, Captain Johan’s gracious gesture earned him plenty of praise from viewers.

At the same time, there were a few adult viewers who jokingly asked if they too could get Hari Raya money from him.

One commenter claimed that they’re an “overaged” child, before proceeding to ask if they can get money for Raya.

On a more heartfelt note, one netizen gushed over Captain Johan’s gesture of kneeling down to match the children’s eye level.

Meanwhile, another viewer recounted their own experience with a flight that Captain Johan also piloted. They recalled that he had been waiting at the bottom of the aircraft to attend to passengers.

The pilot then responded humbly that each flight is “always a team effort” and thanked the former passenger for flying with the airline.

Pilot wears multiple other hats as radio DJ & entrepreneur

Apart from the glowing comments, a few netizens pointed out that they recognised Captain Johan from elsewhere.

One asked him when he became an AirAsia pilot, as they thought he was working as a radio DJ all this while.

In response, Captain Johan said these are all God’s blessings. He then went on to say that everyone works as much as they can for the sake of family, implying that he took the job to support his family.

Another commenter had the same thought, saying that he had always known Captain Johan as a radio presenter and singer. He also praised him for taking on the role of captain.

A quick look at Captain Johan’s TikTok page reveals that he does indeed still work as a radio DJ on top of running an English language school.

One video he shared last Sunday (16 Apr) shows him hosting a segment at Traxx FM, an English radio station in Malaysia.



Captain Johan’s schedule may seem fully packed at this point, but he also runs an English language school called English Matters.

In a video shared in January, the multi-hyphenate gave an introduction to the school, which helps students of all ages improve their English proficiency.

Pilot helps people fly high in more ways than one

As a pilot, Captain Johan helps people to fly high — literally.

That said, he has clearly found other ways to elevate the lives of those around him, whether it’s by entertaining others, educating others, or simply sharing his time.

All in all, kudos to Captain Johan for being such an inspiration. May he continue to bring joy and light to the people he meets.

