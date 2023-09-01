PM Lee Congratulates Tharman On Presidential Election Victory, Thanks Candidates For Standing Forward

PM Lee Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam After He Wins Presidential Election

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on becoming the ninth President of Singapore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced shortly after the results were published past midnight on Saturday (2 Sep).

In a statement, PM Lee thanked all three candidates — Mr Tharman, Ng Kok Song, and Tan Kin Lian — for putting themselves forward in the Presidential Election.

He also thanked the election officials for their hard work, as well as all voters for performing their civic duty.

Tharman won the election with 70.4% of the vote, garnering 1,746,427 votes in total.

A total of 2,480,760 votes were cast.

“Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin,” PM Lee said in a statement issued by the PMO. “As Head of State, he will represent us at home and abroad, and exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments.”

He thanked the three candidates for standing forward in the election, adding his happiness that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for the next President, and focus on what the elected President is about.

“In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore,” he said.

“Mr Tharman has a long and distinguished record of public service,” PM Lee added. “I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction.”

PM Lee also said he has called Mr Tharman to congratulate him and assure him of his Government’s full cooperation.

“Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the Government.”

President has to be unifying figure

PM Lee also reminded everyone of what the elected President’s duties are.

They have to be a “unifying figure that all Singaporeans can look up to and identify with.

“He must exercise his custodial powers under the Constitution wisely, bringing to bear his experience and independent judgement. Internationally, representing Singapore, he must fly our flag high.”

PM Lee then thanked election officials for their hard work ensuring a “smooth and successful Presidential election”.

“I also wish to thank all voters, both here and abroad, for doing our civic duty.”

Now that the election is over, let us come together again as Singaporeans, to tackle the challenges ahead and build a stronger and more united nation.

