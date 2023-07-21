Police Officer Passes Away After Being Found At Foot Of Yishun Block, SPF Investigating

36-Year-Old Police Officer Found Motionless At Yishun Block Had Complained Of Work Challenges

On Friday (21 July) afternoon, a police officer was found motionless at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun.

Unfortunately, he subsequently passed away from his injuries, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

They are currently investigating the incident.

Police officer found motionless at Yishun Block

In a Facebook post on Friday (21 July), the SPF said they received a call for assistance at 4.55pm that day.

This was because a 36-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6.

The man was identified as a police officer.

Case classified as unnatural death

The officer was sent to hospital unconscious, and passed away there.

The SPF doesn’t suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

However, they have classified the case as an unnatural death.

Investigations into the case are currently ongoing.

Police officer found at Yishun block faced ‘challenges at work’

The SPF also said that they were aware that the officer faced “challenges at work”.

These were raised in a Facebook post that he wrote before his death.

They had extended assistance to him with regard to these challenges, they added.

The SPF pledged to investigate all the issues he raised, adding,

We are all deeply saddened by the passing of a colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the officer and are assisting the family in their time of grief.

Shanmugam promises to get to the bottom of incident

In a Facebook post that same night, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam identified the deceased as Mr Uvaraja S/O Gopal.

He also elaborated on the content of the police officer’s post, saying that he alleged to have experienced racial discrimination during his time in the SPF.

His allegations are “serious”, the minister said, promising to “get to the bottom of it”. To that end, he has asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Mr Shamugam added that SPF has a non-discrimination policy, with all officers entitled to fair treatment.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family.

MS News extends our condolences to his loved ones, and hope they will gain closure from the investigation into his passing.

Seek help if you need support

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore 24/7 Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

This is a developing story, do check for updates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.