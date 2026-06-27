Pritam Singh joins Eunos house visits, poses with AHTC’s AH-Bin & AH-Bulk plushie mascots

WP secretary-general thanks residents for helping keep Aljunied estate clean during Eunos walkabout

Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh spent Thursday (25 June) evening visiting residents in Eunos, before posing with two of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s (AHTC) mascot plushies.

Sharing photos from the house visits on Facebook, Mr Singh said he took the opportunity to snap pictures with AH-Bin and AH-Bulk, two mascots created by AHTC to promote good neighbourly habits among residents.

AH-Bin and AH-Bulk encourage residents to keep estate clean

According to Mr Singh, the plushies are available during AHTC’s bi-monthly ‘Neighbourhood Conversations’ sessions, where AHTC MPs meet residents over breakfast.

AH-Bin serves as a reminder for residents to keep the town clean and litter-free.

Meanwhile, AH-Bulk encourages residents to ensure common areas remain free of bulky items.

Mr Singh ended his post with another light-hearted photo featuring a mini Workers’ Party hammer plushie.

Part of AHTC’s family of mascots

AH-Bin and AH-Bulk are among AHTC’s collection of mascots.

Each represents a different civic message aimed at promoting considerate behaviour and estate cleanliness.

Besides reminding residents to dispose of rubbish properly and keep common corridors free of clutter, the mascot family also includes characters that encourage the following:

Responsible bicycle parking

Safe use of personal mobility devices

Proper disposal of food waste

Pet ownership etiquette

Fire safety when burning offerings

Each mascot has the “AH” prefix, reflecting the estate’s identity.

According to the town council’s website, the mascots represent the “spirit of the community”.

They aim to encourage residents to “take ownership of shared spaces and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and safer neighbourhood”.

Also Read: Pritam Singh attends Eunos S$10 Grocery Truck event for elderly, takes part in birthday celebration



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Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.