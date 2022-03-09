Pritam Singh Recommends Lowering Eligibility Age For Singles To Buy HDB Flats

The challenge of obtaining your own HDB flat in Singapore is nothing new to many of us. For single Singaporeans in particular, it’s a whole other uphill battle.

Perhaps aware of concerns on the ground, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh raised the issue in Parliament yesterday (8 Mar).

Speaking during the Budget 2022 debate, he urged for a lower minimum age for single Singaporeans to qualify to buy HDB flats.

Mr Singh cited an increasing number of single citizens as well as a rising demand for housing.

Pritam Singh recommends lowering HDB eligibility age

On Tuesday (8 Mar), Mr Singh suggested lowering the eligibility rate for single Singaporeans who’d like to purchase resale or Build-to-Order (BTO) flats.

Currently, only single Singaporeans aged 35 and above can qualify.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Singh pointed out that this is not feasible when the latest Government Census describes a rising proportion of singles across all age groups.

He claimed that perhaps the current eligibility age is to push younger Singaporeans towards marriage and filial piety,

There is a prevailing orthodoxy that Singaporeans should be married by 35 and that offering flats to those of a younger age could somehow discourage marriage.

However, Mr Singh asserted that both options can co-exist, as filial piety and having one’s own home are not mutually exclusive to our youth. He expressed his belief that Singaporeans weigh both values almost equally.

Mr Singh went on to suggest that offering HDB flats to younger, single Singaporeans could reassure them of their financial security. It could also assist them with their CPF balance.

Reducing requirements for single Singaporeans not possible

In response to Mr Singh, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development Sim Ann said that reducing the minimum age is currently not practical.

She explained that doing so would increase demand, for which there are not enough resources.

Ms Sim elaborated on the concern, stating, “We will need to make sure we have the land and resources to meet such demand.”

She also assured that the Government is aware of the needs of single Singaporeans.

Hope single Singaporeans can have more choices

As much as we’d like nice things for ourselves, the reality is that Singapore’s resources are constrained. Having limited options is therefore inevitable.

However, the concern among single Singaporeans looking to purchase their own flat is still very real.

Hopefully in the future, the gap between resources and demand will decrease enough for a change in our housing policies.

