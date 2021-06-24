Singapore PRs Can Get Slots For Vaccines Soon

Singapore has received a boost in its vaccination programme as the nation is expected to receive more supplies soon.

On Thursday (24 Jun), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this would allow Singapore to vaccinate those who have yet to receive their jabs, namely Permanent Residents (PRs) and Long-Term Pass Holders.

Source

As the supplies are brought forward, the nation will administer up to 80,000 vaccines every day, close to double of the 47,000 today.

PRs & Long-Term Pass holders can get slots for vaccines from 2 Jul

Speaking at the Multi-Ministerial Task Force (MTF) press conference, Minister Ong said that Covid-19 vaccines will be extended to PRs and Long-Term Pass Holders aged 12-39 years in the coming weeks.

Those under this group will progressively receive a personalised link via SMS to book their slots from 2 Jul.

MOH may shorten interval between 1st and 2nd shot

Meanwhile, the priority window for Singaporeans aged 12-39 years old will be extended by a week till 1 Jul, reports MOH.

Those who have booked their first dose of the vaccine in mid- to end-July are also urged to bring forward their slots.

Others who’ve registered but have yet to receive a booking link can expect to do so by next week.

Should the vaccine supplies arrive as scheduled, most people who have expressed interest in getting vaccinated should get their first jabs by the second half of July.

Once that’s achieved, MOH will reportedly shorten the current interval of 6-8 weeks to just 4.

Residents will then be able to rebook earlier slots for their 2nd dose.

Hopes to fully vaccinate 2/3 of population by National Day

As more supplies arrive in Singapore, the authorities hope to have 2/3 of the population fully vaccinated by National Day.

Earlier in May, PM Lee Hsien Loong had set out the target for the same number of people to get their first jabs by early July.

Describing the new target as “ambitious”, Minister Ong says it’s but an “interim milestone” as they hope to vaccinate more than 2/3 of the population.

An accelerated return to Pre-Covid life?

It’s great that Singapore is able to expedite its vaccination programme and offer more residents protection from the coronavirus.

Let’s hope this will accelerate our return to the relatively ‘normal’ life pre-Covid.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.