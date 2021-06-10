Covid-19 Vaccination Registration For Singaporeans Aged 12-39 Starts On 11 Jun

Since the authorities announced their intention to pick up the pace of our vaccination programme, Singapore has made great strides. They recently announced that those between the ages of 12-39 would be able to get their jabs from mid-June.

Today (10 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that Singaporeans aged 12-39 will be able to register for their vaccination slots from Friday (11 Jun).

Those who have registered interest will receive a personalised link via SMS allowing them to book their slots.

Citizens aged 12-39 can register for vaccination from 11 Jun

The Straits Times (ST) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung who said that around 1.5 million people in the age group will thus be getting their first jabs.

They’ll receive a 2-week priority window to book their appointments.

Those who have registered their interest will progressively receive a booking link via SMS. Those who’ve registered before need not do so again.

The waiting time for an appointment may vary from a few days to 2 weeks, subject to the availability of supplies.

Recovered patients should get vaccinated too

In the press release, MOH also advised recovered Covid-19 patients to get their first jab, as it will reportedly boost their immunity against the virus.

However, priority will be given to those who had an earlier infection more than 6 months ago as more recent cases would still have a robust immune response.

Register ASAP for your vaccine

It’s great news that Singapore is making such strides in its vaccination exercise.

If you happen to be one of the 1.5 million Singaporeans, remember to register your interest ASAP to protect yourself and your loved ones.

