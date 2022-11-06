Qoo10 Has Jinjja Chicken & Milksha From S$1.99 In Nov, Camp Online For Daily F&B Deals

Qoo10 11.11 Monster Sale Has Unbelievably Cheap Food From S$0.99 & 20% Discount Coupons

Now that November is here, many of you are probably deep in the process of curating your 11.11 buys already.

Some of you might be getting ready to order that tech gadget you’ve been eyeing, or adding outfits to cart in preparation for Christmas, New Year’s, and Chinese New Year (hey, might as well, right?).

If you’re more of a foodie, worry not, as there are plenty of deals for you to savour this 11.11, courtesy of e-commerce platform Qoo10 and its beloved Monster Sale.

For instance, there will be Golden E-Tickets that you can purchase for just S$0.99 to redeem your favourite snacks, as well as discount coupons to help you save even more.

Here are some delectable delights you can save dollars on with Qoo10.

Indulge in snacks from Jinjja Chicken, Jollibee & 4Fingers

Snacks are great on their own, but you’ll enjoy them even more after knowing that you managed to score them at a sweet discount with Qoo10’s Golden E-Tickets, which will be released daily at midnight from 10 to 20 Nov.

Kicking off the deals a few days earlier on 6 Nov is Jinjja Chicken, which Korean fried chicken lovers would certainly be familiar with.

With the Golden E-Ticket, you’ll get their six-piece Jinjja Wings for only S$3.99.

For those looking to support a homegrown brand, 4Fingers also has a six-piece Wingettes & Drumettes dish that’s redeemable for the same price.

If you crave more variety, Jollibee has a one-piece Chicken with Spaghetti & Drink set that’ll make a perfect quick meal.

Besides that, you’re guaranteed to have a pizza your friends’ hearts when you get this 2-in-1 Pizza from Little Caesars, which lets you pair two flavours to satisfy everyone in the group.

On busy days where sitting down for a long, leisurely lunch is a luxury, munching on pastries like the curry and sardine puffs from Tip Top is the best way to stay satiated.

With your favourite noms by your side, you can curl up comfortably in front of your phone or laptop for a full day of 11.11 retail therapy without going hungry.

Stay healthy with affordable & nutritious eats from Stuff’d & Delifrance

It’s a common notion that healthy food is pricier. While that can be true, it’s still possible to find nutritious F&B choices at reasonable prices, and Stuff’d definitely falls under that category.

Menu items like kebabs, quesadillas, and daily bowls are packed with fresh vegetables and meat. They’re also prepared quickly, so you can opt to have them on hectic days.

Now, with a Golden E-Ticket that lets you redeem a Chicken Daily Bowl at just S$4.99, there’s no excuse not to eat healthier.

Alternatively, dig into a Signature Mayo Sandwich from Delifrance, which gives you a balanced meal with its fillings of egg, chicken, seafood, or tuna mayo, along with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

It usually retails at S$7.50, but you can sink your teeth into one for just S$2.99 with a Golden E-Ticket.

With inflation driving up food prices, it’s good to know that there are still ways to eat healthily without going over budget.

Complete your meal with a dessert or drink from Ji De Chi & Milksha

No meal is fully complete until you have the right drink or dessert to wash it down with.

Durian enthusiasts will find their perfect match in the Tropical Fruit Series by Ji De Chi, which features the Durian Pomelo Sago and many others.

For beverages, Milksha’s beloved selection of BBTs will hit the spot with their creamy milkiness. Originally priced at S$4.80 per drink, you can redeem it for only S$1.99 with its Golden E-Ticket.

If you’re feeling extra parched or just want something to share with bae, Kopi & Tarts has drinks like Honey Lemon, Milk Coffee, Milk Tea, and Milo that come in a jumbo XXL size, so you’ll never go thirsty.

You’ll get more bang for your buck as each drink can be redeemed for just S$0.99 with a Golden E-Ticket.

With how hot the weather here in Singapore can get, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated and keep cool.

All the Golden E-Ticket release dates to take note of this Qoo10 Monster Sale

Qoo10’s Monster Sale is called that for a reason, and there’s much more in store for shoppers than just the savings we mentioned above.

But first, here are the dates you’d want to take note of if you want to score a Golden E-Ticket, which will be released at midnight on 6 Nov and then daily from 10 to 20 Nov here.

6 Nov: Jinjja Chicken six-piece Jinjja Wings — S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.30)

Jinjja Chicken six-piece Jinjja Wings — S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.30) 10 Nov: Delifrance Signature Mayo Sandwich — S$2.99 (U.P. S$7.50)

Delifrance Signature Mayo Sandwich — S$2.99 (U.P. S$7.50) 11 Nov: Little Caesars 2-in-1 Pizza — S$4.99 (U.P. S$9.90) Milksha Fresh Milk Tea Latte or Foam Series with Toppings — S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.80) 4Fingers six-piece Wingettes & Drumettes — S$3.99 (U.P. S$8.45)

12 Nov: Jollibee one-piece Chicken with Spaghetti & Drink — S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.75)

Jollibee one-piece Chicken with Spaghetti & Drink — S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.75) 13 Nov: Shihlin Oyster Mee Sua — S$2.50 (U.P. S$5.90)

Shihlin Oyster Mee Sua — S$2.50 (U.P. S$5.90) 14 Nov: SF Fruits & Juices Signature Juice Range — S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.90)

SF Fruits & Juices Signature Juice Range — S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.90) 15 Nov: Tip Top 1-For-1 Curry Puff or Sardine Puff — S$0.99 (U.P. S$1.80)

Tip Top 1-For-1 Curry Puff or Sardine Puff — S$0.99 (U.P. S$1.80) 16 Nov: BaWangChaJi Fresh Milk Tea Series — S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.28)

BaWangChaJi Fresh Milk Tea Series — S$3.99 (U.P. S$7.28) 17 Nov: Stuff’d Chicken Daily Bowl — S$4.99 (U.P. S$8.50)

Stuff’d Chicken Daily Bowl — S$4.99 (U.P. S$8.50) 18 Nov: Kopi & Tarts XXL Drinks — S$0.99 (U.P. S$3.50)

Kopi & Tarts XXL Drinks — S$0.99 (U.P. S$3.50) 19 Nov: Shake Shake In A Tub Medium Shoestring Fries — S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.70)

Shake Shake In A Tub Medium Shoestring Fries — S$1.99 (U.P. S$4.70) 20 Nov: Ji De Chi Tropical Fruit Series — S$2.99 (U.P. S$5.80)

These E-Tickets are only available for a limited time in limited quantities, so you might want to set your alarm.

If you’re worried about missing a deal or simply want to snag them all in one go, Qoo10 will be launching an avalanche of all the Golden E-Tickets on 11 Nov so you can get everything you want at once without waiting for their individual launch dates.

Now, on the rest of the deals (told you there was more)…

Discount vouchers, prizes & more await shoppers at the Qoo10 Monster Sale

Qoo10 is giving out daily coupons which help you save 20% on your cart during their Monster Sale.

There will also be Monster Brand Boxes offering up to 80% off renowned brands like Braun and Tefal, as well as 1-For-1 Treats, where – as the name suggests – you can enjoy one-for-one promotions on household essentials such as laundry capsules and bedsheets.

Free delivery is always a big draw for online shoppers, and Qoo10 knows that — selected items come with complimentary shipping, and products under their QuickMart section all come with same-day delivery so that you can enjoy your new purchases ASAP.

If you’re a Citibank credit cardholder, you’ll receive S$15 Qoo10 cashback with a minimum spend of S$120. This promotion is valid all through November, so even if you miss the Monster Sale, you can at least walk away with one perk.

Additionally, first-time Qoo10 shoppers can claim an exclusive 30% discount voucher here and stack it on top of other 11.11 deals to further boost their savings.

And last but not least, here’s a pro tip: stay tuned to Qoo10’s website, as well as their Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram pages.

That’s where they’ll be announcing the details of their contests, where you can stand to win prizes worth up to S$3,000, including an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With so many benefits, it would be truly horrific not to shop till you drop at Qoo10’s 11.11 Monster Sale.

Foodies can get in on the 11.11 hype too

With 11.11’s popularity on the rise, more retailers are ramping up their deals to get in on the action and capture shoppers’ attention.

That’s good news for us consumers, of course, as it not only means more savings but also more variety in deals. Now, even foodies get to join in on the 11.11 fun with their shopaholic friends.

Have fun browsing all the sales this year, and let us know in the comments what you’ll be getting.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Qoo10.

Featured image adapted from Jinjja Chicken on Facebook and courtesy of Milksha.