4 Men Plot To Rape Drugged Wives In Wife-Sharing Fantasy, Prosecutors Ask For Jail & Caning

4 Singapore Men Rape Drugged Wives On Multiple Occasions, Plead Guilty On 31 Oct

In what was described as an “unprecedented” and “abominable” case, seven individuals were charged with various offences in relation to the rape and sedation of their wives to satisfy their sexual fantasies.

Four of these men pleaded guilty to their charges on Monday (31 Oct), while the other three have either served their sentences or are seeking alternative legal avenues.

Prosecutors are seeking jail sentences between 11 and 23 years for the four individuals and caning for three of them.

4 men rape drugged wives as part of wife-sharing fantasy

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), two of the four men who pleaded guilty were married at the time of their offences. Their names were concealed due to a gag order:

K – 44 years old, married with no children

– 44 years old, married with no children L – 52 years old, married with three children

– 52 years old, married with three children M – 45 years old, lived with ex-wife and three children

– 45 years old, lived with ex-wife and three children N – 37 years old, single

A 41-year-old man, known as J, was the main accomplice to their cases and was married with four children.

Between 2010 and 2011, J and K became acquainted through the Sammyboy forum. They subsequently communicated via Skype and discussed their wife-sharing fantasies.

The pair then came to the agreement that they’d sedate their respective wives and allow the other man to have intercourse with his wife, while she was unconscious.

Sometime before 2012, K spiked his wife’s drink and blindfolded her. He then asked J to head over to his flat.

J proceeded to rape K’s unconscious wife while the latter watched and recorded the sexual act.

One day in Feb 2013, J’s wife mentioned feeling under the weather and the 41-year-old took the opportunity to spike his wife’s medication with a sleeping pill.

Similar to the case in 2012, K proceed to J’s flat and raped his wife while the latter took photos.

The pair continued reminiscing about the sexual assaults and even mentioned plans of getting their wives raped and impregnated by other men.

Wife of 41-year-old man raped multiple times

L – another of the four individuals who pleaded guilty – was also acquainted with K and J from 2010 to 2011.

According to The Straits Times (ST), L had access to live-stream footage of J and K and even exchanged lewd pictures of their respective wives with K.

On another occasion in 2013, L even raped J’s wife after she was unconscious from being sedated by her husband.

In 2015, L shared his wife-sharing fantasies with his colleague — known as P.

Two years later in 2017, L drugged his wife and asked P to come over to his house.

While P attempted to engage in coitus with L’s wife, she regained consciousness.

L’s wife confronted both men and told them to confess via handwritten letters.

In addition to K and L, J’s wife was also raped by two other men — M and N.

Similar to the other cases, J drugged his wife and asked M and N to head over to his apartment — this happened in 2010, as well as in 2017 and 2018.

On one occasion in 2018, M and his ex-wife visited J’s apartment, claiming it was for networking purposes.

There, J handed M’s ex-wife a spiked drink and proceeded to rape her when she was unconscious.

Prosecutors call for at least 11 years’ jail & caning

Describing the cases as “unprecedented” and “abominable”, the prosecutors called for the following sentences for the four individuals who pleaded guilty:

K – 19 to 23 years’ jail, 24 strokes of the cane

M – 19 to 23 years’ jail, 24 strokes of the cane

N – 17 to 21 years’ jail, 24 strokes of the cane

L – 11 to 16.5 years’ jail

In the case of L, the prosecutors asked for an additional six months’ jail in lieu of caning as he’s above the age of 50.

P was earlier sentenced to three years’ jail in January.

The cases for J and O are currently pending.

According to ST, J had planned to plead guilty but is seeking new legal counsel after his previous lawyers discharged themselves last week.

O is reportedly contesting the charges presented against him.

