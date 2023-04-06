M’sian Woman Has Recurring Dreams Of Lottery Numbers, Places Bet & Clinches S$4.9M Prize

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Woman Wins S$4.9M Lottery After Betting On Numbers From Recurring Dreams

A woman in Malaysia won RM16.3 million (S$4.9 million) in the Magnum 4D Jackpot after having recurring dreams of winning lottery numbers.

She decided to place the bet after seeing the numbers in her dreams and ended up receiving the prize.

Excited about her win, she shared that she plans on taking her family on a vacation using the money.

Woman bets on numbers from dreams & wins lottery

According to Free Malaysia Today, the 54-year-old store owner in Kuala Lumpur said she kept seeing a set of 4-digit numbers in her dreams — 5785.

Deciding to try her luck, she purchased a System Bet-8 at a Magnum 4D shop, where the lottery was being held.

Malay Mail reports that she would usually go for the Magnum 4D Classic game but opted for the Magnum 4D as the Jackpot prize was the “highest at the moment”.

Separately, the woman claimed that she kept seeing vehicles with the registration number 3887 while travelling to visit relatives in Banting.

At one point, she chose to stop and buy some fruits for her relatives.

There happened to be a Magnum 4D outlet next door, so the woman decided to follow her instincts and place the bet.

“I’m so glad that I followed my instincts. This is really a dream come true for me,” she was quoted as saying.

Plans to go on vacation after winning

Speaking to The Malay Mail, the woman shared that watching the draw results on the Magnum 4D website was exciting.

It became even more so when she saw the first number displayed as 3887, followed by the second being 5785.

Looking at the numbers in disbelief, she apparently asked her son to check the ticket using the MyMagnum 4D app just to be sure.

Since winning the prize money, she has been too excited to sleep. She reportedly plans to donate some of the cash to charity and buy her family their dream house after renting for years.

In addition, the woman intends to have a long-deserved vacation with her family, after going for years without one.

“Being a business shop owner, it’s a seven-day job for me,” she said. “I would love to spend time with my family, and now, I finally can.”

