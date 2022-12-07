Woman In China Forced To Surgically Remove Eyes Due To 3,000-Degree Myopia

Woman In China Suffers From 3,000-Degree Myopia, Advised To Remove Eyes

Imagine having a degree of myopia so high you might have to remove your eyes altogether.

For the visually challenged, this may seem like a nightmare — but it was the reality for a woman in China.

She suffered from high myopia of 3,000 degrees, requiring spectacles with lenses which were 1.2cm thick.

Eventually, the doctor had to remove her eyes because of her medical condition.

Woman in China removes eyes due to high myopia

According to 8world News, Ms Liang from Wuhan, China, suffered from myopia so severe the degree of her eyesight was at a staggering 3,000.

Her myopia started ten years ago when she started seeing a ‘large object’ block her vision. Later, she discovered that she had retinal detachment, brought about by high myopia.

Due to her ailment, the spectacle lenses she had to use were 1.2cm in thickness.

The extent of the impact to her vision has apparently been significant. She would often fall on the stairs after not being able to see the way clearly enough.

As a result of her condition, she underwent retinal repair surgeries on four separate occasions. However, her health worsened when glaucoma complications arose from the treatments.

Doctor in China removes eyes due to myopia

Ultimately, Ms Liang’s doctor had to remove her eyes and replace them with prosthetics in light of her ailment.

The deputy chief physician of the eye surgery department at a hospital affiliated with Wuhan University, Lu Xiulan, also spoke to local media about Ms Liang’s condition.

Her degree was reportedly too high to be measured by their current equipment, he said. The department was only able to calculate her degree based on her eye axis.

The axial length of an ordinary individual’s eyeball comes up to about 22 to 24mm, wrote 8world News. However, Ms Liang’s eye axis reached 35mm due to her myopia.

As such, the excessive axial length of her eyeball forced her retina to consequently grow thinner.

It had eventually reached a point where it would detach if Ms Liang exerted a slight bit of force, such as from coughing or sneezing.

