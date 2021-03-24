Covid-19 Vaccination Now Extended To Singapore Residents Aged 45-59

Singapore is now ready to move on to the next phase of vaccination. Residents aged between 45 and 59 are invited to register their interest for Covid-19 vaccination online.

In a press conference on Wednesday (24 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the government won’t be sending out letters to them.

This is because they are considered to be a more tech-savvy demographic.

Residents aged 45-59 to register online for Covid-19 vaccine

According to The Straits Times, residents within the eligible age group may register online here.

Here’s what you can expect from the registration process:

Register on vaccine.gov.sg

Once complete, eligible residents will receive a text with a personalised link

This link allows them to book appointments

Only trust links that are from a gov.sg domain

MOH explained that the text will be sent out once vacant slots are available.

Residents can look forward to receiving the text a few days after registration.

Average of 40,000 doses administered daily last week

In the same press conference, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that an average of 40,000 doses of vaccine were administered every day last week.

This sum includes second doses.

He added that if vaccine supplies arrive on schedule, there will be enough for all Singaporeans and long-term residents by Q3.

In other words, Singapore would be on track to complete the vaccination programme by end 2021.

Vaccination is free for all Singaporeans & long-term residents

Vaccination is free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents here.

Once your demographic is eligible and you’ve received the text, do remember to schedule an appointment within 14 days.

If your parents or relatives are eligible from today onwards, do let them know the good news.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Health on Facebook.