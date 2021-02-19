11 Centres Now Open, Lawrence Wong Says 1.25M S’poreans Expected To Be Vaccinated By Early Apr

Singapore’s public vaccination programme against Covid-19 is in full swing, with seniors above 70 getting 1st dibs on the free vaccines last month.

To ensure they get their vaccinations, vaccination centres will be popping up across the island faster than bubble tea outlets.

While it was previously announced that 1 centre will be set up in every town, we now know the magic number the Government is aiming for: About 40 in total.

With that, every Singaporean will be able to get their jabs conveniently.

11 vaccination centres now open

In a press release on Friday (19 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said 11 vaccination centres are already open.

They are at:

Bishan Community Club Canberra Community Club Changi Airport Terminal 4 Former Hong Kah Secondary School Jalan Besar Community Club Raffles City Convention Centre Senja-Cashew Community Club The Serangoon Community Club Tanjong Pagar Community Club Teck Ghee Community Club Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

14 centres to be open by 22 Feb

Next Monday (22 Feb), seniors above 70 across Singapore will start getting their vaccinations.

On the same day, 3 more vaccination centres will open, bringing the total to 14.

These 3 centres will be located at community centres/clubs in:

Bukit Timah Marine Parade Taman Jurong

31 centres to be open by mid-Mar

By the middle of Mar, 31 vaccination centres will be open in total, MOH said.

This will fulfil the promise of having 1 centre in every town.

According to the HDB, there are 24 towns in Singapore, from Ang Mo Kio to Jurong West and Yishun. There are also 3 estates – Bukit Timah, Marine Parade and Central.

Meaning in addition to these 27 areas, there will in fact be 4 extra.

Eventually, there will be about 40 centres, with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying that this full number will be operation by the end of Apr.

Each centre will have an estimated capacity of 2,000 vaccinations per day.

Over 5,000 seniors have gotten vaccinated

Seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar were the 1st to get their jabs from 27 Jan, and MOH said more than 5,000 from both towns have already done so.

That’s why Education Minister Lawrence Wong, in a Facebook post on Friday (19 Jan), said the effort is “going well so far”.

He visited the centre at Jalan Besar Community Club with Mr Gan that day.

1.25M people to get vaccine by early Apr

Mr Wong said about 250,000 in Singapore have already gotten at least 1 dose of the vaccine.

Since the Moderna vaccine has arrived, our supply has now been boosted, he said, and he has an idea of the expected supply schedule.

He thus estimated that another 1 million more people will be able to get at least 1 dose by the end of Mar or early Apr.

This means that at least 1.25 million people in Singapore will be vaccinated.

This will also cover all those who’re above 60 years old, who will get invitation letters around the middle of March, MOH said.

Getting jabbed will be a breeze

When the 40 vaccination centres are finally set up, getting a vaccination will be as easy as getting a cup of bubble tea for Singaporeans young and old.

Not to mention polyclinics and selected clinics, which will also offer the jabs.

Thus, it seems like the rest of Singapore will be vaccinated in no time at all.

When that happens, we hope our Covid-19 nightmare will finally ease and life can return to some normality soon.

